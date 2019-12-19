Vestavia recognizes Teachers of the Year

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools. The Vestavia Hills Board of Education recognized the district’s Teachers of the Year and named both an elementary and secondary teacher of the year, honoring one teacher at each of the city’s eight schools. From left: Michael Sinnott, Vestavia Hills High School; Kathie Knickrehm, Pizitz Middle School; Lori Reeves, Vestavia Hills Elementary West; Tiffany Marron, Vestavia Hills ElementaryCahaba Heights; Jennifer Dawsey, Vestavia HillsElementary East; Martha Martin, Vestavia HillsElementary Liberty Park; and Kelly Bagby, VestaviaHills Elementary Dolly Ridge. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Chasi Waddel. Chassi Waddel of LP Middle School is one of eight teachers awarded Teacher of the Year by the Vestavia Hills Board of Education. Prev Next

In late October, the Vestavia Hills Board of Education recognized the district’s Teachers of the Year and named both an elementary and secondary teacher of the year, honoring one teacher at each of the city’s eight schools.

MICHAEL SINNOTT

► Vestavia Hills High School

► Secondary Teacher of the Year

Sinnott found out he had been named the high school’s Teacher of the Year at a pep rally, when Principal Tyler Burgess made an announcement, allowing the teacher to walk past the school’s students, who began to clap and cheer for him, which he said was a really neat moment.

Later on, the Board of Education chose him as the district’s Secondary Teacher of the Year, which includes the high school and both Pizitz and Liberty Park middle schools. Sinnott, who is in his 10th year at Vestavia, teaches Advanced Placement Language and Composition, 10th-grade English, public speaking and creative writing.

Sinnott said he is proud to represent Vestavia Hills City Schools and he couldn’t see himself teaching anywhere else.

“I love coming here every single day,” he said.

LORI REEVES

► Vestavia Hills Elementary West

► Elementary Teacher of the Year

Reeves was with a group of fellow third-grade teachers when she was surprised with the award, which she said was humbling because it now represents all elementary school teachers in the city.

“Our school system is full of exemplary teachers, and I am simply proud to be among them,” Reeves said.

Reeves, in her fourth year at Vestavia and in her 26th year of teaching in general, said she has found her dream job in Vestavia.

“Working for Vestavia has been a dream come true,” she said. “I have worked for other school systems and have never experienced such community support and access to innovative resources.”

KATHIE KNICKREHM

► Pizitz Middle School

Knickrehm said she was with another social studies teacher, Jason Williams, when the award was announced. After the person announcing the award said it was going to a social studies teacher, she went to congratulate Williams, only to have Meredith Hanson, the principal at the time, standing in the doorway with flowers and a “huge smile,” Knickrehm said.

“I was extremely surprised and honored,” Knickrehm said.

Knickrehm’s 16 years in education have all been spent at Pizitz.

“I enjoy the students,” she said. “The ability to work with them at this age and help them continue to develop their love for learning is amazing. This is a wonderful age where the students are growing in independence but still want to interact with the teacher.”

CHASSI WADDELL

► Liberty Park Middle School

Waddell, like others, said she was surprised when she won, given that she works with so many incredible educators.

“It’s a great feeling to know that the impact I’m trying to have on my students is noticed by people I respect,” Waddell said.

In her seventh year of teaching and fourth at Vestavia, Waddell said she enjoys getting to spend time with her students as she works in an “inspiring” environment.

“I am constantly surrounded by innovation, creativity, and excellence,” Waddell said. “You don’t get that in every school system, so to come to work every day and be inspired is really special.”

JENNIFER DAWSEY

► Vestavia Hills Elementary East

Dawsey said she was surprised when East Principal Mark Richardson came into her classroom and told her.

“It’s just been an honor,” Dawsey said. “It’s a home for me. My coworkers are my family.”

Dawsey began teaching at Vestavia right after college and other than taking five years to teach at Covenant Day School when her children attended there, she hasn’t been anywhere else.

“I love just watching my kids grow up,” Dawsey said.

Dawsey said Richardson and Assistant Principal Cindy Echols help set the tone for a positive learning environment.

TIFFANY MARRON

► Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights

Marron said she was caught off guard when her principal, Alicia Hunsberger told her class that she had been named the school’s Teacher of the Year.

“It’s nice to be recognized by your peers,” she said.

Marron, in her third year of teaching at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights and 19th year teaching in general, said she loves coming in every day and being with her students.

“Teaching is fabulous, but you have to be able to form relationships,” she said.

MARTHA MARTIN

► Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park

Martin said toward the end of school one day, new Principal Abbie Freeman came in with several others, and she thought it was about a fundraiser in which her class had been participating.

Instead, she was told she’d been named the school’s Teacher of the Year.

“It was pretty shocking,” Martin said. “I’m still kind of overwhelmed.”

Martin is in her 17th year of teaching at the school, the only place she’s ever taught, and she said she enjoys the relationships she has formed more than anything else.

“I’ve always had such positive relationships,” she said. “It’s easy to do a great job at a place like this. This [Teacher of the Year award] could be any of us. Everyone wants to do great. I feel like I work at a school full of Teachers of the Year.”

KELLY BAGBY

► Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge

Bagby said she learned she had been named Teacher of the Year during school announcements. When her name was announced, students in her class went crazy and were screaming and excited, she said.

Bagby teaches special education at the newest school in the Vestavia school system and is in her 18th year in the system, formerly teaching at Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park and the now-closed Vestavia Hills Elementary Central. She also briefly taught at Samford University in Homewood.

Bagby said she works closely with educators throughout the school, so her job is never something she does all by herself.

“Kids succeed because we all work together to make that possible,” Bagby said.

She still enjoys the challenge of reaching each child individually and helping him or her succeed, she said