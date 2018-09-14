VV-COVER-VHEE-Volunteer-Karen-Wood_SNF_5663.jpg

Full circle

Longtime teacher Karen Wood has become an invaluable Vestavia Hills East Elementary volunteer just months after her retirement. more

VV-BIZ-Roll-up-ice-cream-1.jpg

New ice cream shop rolls into Vestavia

Rolled ice cream is made through a process of pouring fresh cream onto an extremely cold stainless steel plate. more

VV-BIZ-Kidz-Closet-Closes.jpg

After 11 years, Kidz Closet says goodbye

Leggett thanked the community for their years of support, and encouraged everyone to shop local often in order to support businesses like Kidz Closet. more

Screen Shot 2018-08-22 at 11.41.43 AM.png

City leaders praise success of Vestavia Hills Listens

Vestavia Hills Listens is intended to provide city residents an online forum to post questions and comments on city business and interact with city leaders. more

Screen Shot 2018-08-22 at 10.54.46 AM.png

Planned investment to help fund road resurfacing project

Priority work includes completing the Montreat Drive area, Jacobs Road, the eastern part of Southwood Road, Sunset Drive and the Hickory Road area. more

Vestavia vs Tuscaloosa county

Layton Dudley

The Vestavia Hills High School football team held off Tuscaloosa County on Friday night to improve to 3-0, its best start since 2013. more

Sports

Library in the Forest

Photo by Katie Turpen.

Staff has dealt with patrons viewing pornography, videotaping students and being belligerent with staff. more

News

DSC_0711.jpg

Neal Embry

The commission approved a preliminary plat application after edits were made during the meeting. more

News

280_4101.jpg

Photo by Todd Lester

Get ready for this week's slate of high school football games. more

Sports

DSC_0693.jpg

Neal Embry

The council also heard an update about the Community Spaces Plan. more

News 1 Comments

DSC_0674.jpg

Neal Embry

The board voted to table the student search policy after members expressed concern. more

Schools

Screen Shot 2018-09-11 at 2.49.10 PM.png

Coach Jay Seawell spoke about the power of people for organizations. more

News

750_5481-Edit.jpg

Photo by Todd Lester

The Vestavia Hills High School fall sports teams were in action last week. more

Sports

280_4750.jpg

Photo by Todd Lester

The Vestavia Hills High School football team needed a last-minute touchdown on Friday to take down Spain Park in both squads' Class 7A, Region 3 opener. more

Sports

MITC8373.jpg

Jimmy Mitchell

Vestavia Hills High School's football team takes on Spain Park on Friday night. more

Sports

6EE67B0B-F33C-494A-A35B-AAE8586CA48A.jpeg

Vestavia Hills High School's fall sports teams are back in action. more

Sports

MITC9507.jpg

Jimmy Mitchell

Gyasi Hill's interception with 20 seconds remaining sealed the victory for Vestavia Hills High School on Friday night. more

Sports

Vestavia Hills Football

Photos by Barry Stephenson

Vestavia Hills High School officially opens its season on Friday night. more

Sports 1 Comments

DSC_0652.jpg

Neal Embry

The plan allows the city to qualify for grants and discounts from FEMA, city engineer said. more

News

Board of Education

The board heard the second presentation of the proposed budget. more

Schools

Vestavia Hills Football

Photos by Barry Stephenson

The Vestavia Hills High School football team earned a favorable result in Friday's preseason jamboree against Briarwood Christian. more

Sports

Vestavia Football AT Helenda 2017

Sarah Finnegan

High school football season begins this week. more

Sports

SNF_6736.jpg

Sarah Finnegan

In addition to already-installed recliners, the theatre will offer various food and drinks, including adult beverages, starting Aug. 20. more

News

DSC_0635.jpg

Neal Embry

Vestavia schools have long enjoyed success in academics and athletics, and students are known for contributing to multiple fundraisers each year. more

News

Screen Shot 2018-08-14 at 4.01.58 PM.png

Courtney Brown, the school’s chief financial officer, told the board the school is expecting a 3-percent increase in local revenue, gathered mostly from ad valorem taxes. more

Schools

Screen Shot 2018-08-14 at 2.22.04 PM.png

The council also approved a pretrial diversion program. more

News

DSC_0599web.jpg

Neal Embry

Two items on the agenda both passed unanimously. more

News

DSC_0588web.jpg

Neal Embry

Exonerated death row inmate Anthony Ray Hinton talked about his unjust conviction and life after prison. more

News

Vestavia Hills Elementary West

Courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools

Due to recent signups, the school went beyond the recommended student-to-teacher ratio, prompting the hire of more staff. more

Schools

VH City Hall.jpg

Emily Featherston

The bond debt will be paid off through the 1-cent sales tax increase approved in April. more

News

Screen Shot 2018-08-08 at 11.46.06 AM.png

Vestavia is a "target-rich" area for scams against senior citizens, Mayor Ashley Curry said. more

News

STA_9148_1.jpg

Neal Embry

Opponents say there is not enough being done to address potential negative impacts on Birmingham-area drinking water. more

News 1 Comments

SNF_3326.jpg

Sarah Finnegan

Mayor Ashley Curry said the move was to accommodate Eli Gold, the event's main speaker. more

News

pertussis

Photo from U.S. National Library of Medicine

Pertussis, or whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can affect people of all ages but can be deadly for babies less than a year old. more

News

SNF_5711.jpg

Sarah Finnegan

The new policy was implemented this week in hopes of addressing complaints on residential roads. more

News

Screen Shot 2018-08-01 at 4.35.41 PM.png

Micah Morgan finished 9th out of 100 runners in the Badwater 135. more

People

DSC_0549_1web.jpg

Neal Embry

Construction is progressing on the new school campuses added to the Vestavia school system. more

, Schools

Screen Shot 2018-07-27 at 3.23.55 PM.png

The outgoing representative from Vestavia was arrested by the FBI in April on corruption charges. more

News

DSC_0530_1web.jpg

Neal Embry

The Vestavia City Council approved two ordinances allowing certain roads in Liberty Park to become public roads. more

News

Voting at Hoover library (1).jpg

The Tuesday, July 17, runoff elections may be quieter races than were in the June elections, but that doesn’t make the outcome any less important. more

News

weeb-18.jpg

Sydney Cromwell

The competition was held Saturday, July 14. more

People

DSC_0448web.jpg

Neal Embry

At the meeting, the council approved easement dedications in Liberty Park for the purpose of installing utilities. more

News

Rezoning Map.jpg

Courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools

Option two upheld, board also approves name changes to Gresham, Berry more

Schools

VHFD

Man killed during early-morning house fire in Cahaba Heights more

News

180709Council.jpg

Neal Embry

Community Spaces, work session also discussed at meeting. more

News

VV PHOTO I Love America Day-10.jpg

Photos by Lexi Coon.

Despite being rescheduled and moved indoors, families and friends attended the annual I Love America Night on July 2. more

People

