Longtime teacher Karen Wood has become an invaluable Vestavia Hills East Elementary volunteer just months after her retirement. more
The Vestavia Hills High School football team held off Tuscaloosa County on Friday night to improve to 3-0, its best start since 2013. more
Staff has dealt with patrons viewing pornography, videotaping students and being belligerent with staff. more
The commission approved a preliminary plat application after edits were made during the meeting. more
Get ready for this week's slate of high school football games. more
The council also heard an update about the Community Spaces Plan. more
The board voted to table the student search policy after members expressed concern. more
Coach Jay Seawell spoke about the power of people for organizations. more
The Vestavia Hills High School fall sports teams were in action last week. more
The Vestavia Hills High School football team needed a last-minute touchdown on Friday to take down Spain Park in both squads' Class 7A, Region 3 opener. more
Vestavia Hills High School's football team takes on Spain Park on Friday night. more
Vestavia Hills High School's fall sports teams are back in action. more
Gyasi Hill's interception with 20 seconds remaining sealed the victory for Vestavia Hills High School on Friday night. more
Vestavia Hills High School officially opens its season on Friday night. more
The plan allows the city to qualify for grants and discounts from FEMA, city engineer said. more
The board heard the second presentation of the proposed budget. more
The Vestavia Hills High School football team earned a favorable result in Friday's preseason jamboree against Briarwood Christian. more
High school football season begins this week. more
In addition to already-installed recliners, the theatre will offer various food and drinks, including adult beverages, starting Aug. 20. more
Vestavia schools have long enjoyed success in academics and athletics, and students are known for contributing to multiple fundraisers each year. more
Courtney Brown, the school’s chief financial officer, told the board the school is expecting a 3-percent increase in local revenue, gathered mostly from ad valorem taxes. more
The council also approved a pretrial diversion program. more
Two items on the agenda both passed unanimously. more
Exonerated death row inmate Anthony Ray Hinton talked about his unjust conviction and life after prison. more
Due to recent signups, the school went beyond the recommended student-to-teacher ratio, prompting the hire of more staff. more
The bond debt will be paid off through the 1-cent sales tax increase approved in April. more
Vestavia is a "target-rich" area for scams against senior citizens, Mayor Ashley Curry said. more
Opponents say there is not enough being done to address potential negative impacts on Birmingham-area drinking water. more
Mayor Ashley Curry said the move was to accommodate Eli Gold, the event's main speaker. more
Pertussis, or whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can affect people of all ages but can be deadly for babies less than a year old. more
The new policy was implemented this week in hopes of addressing complaints on residential roads. more
Micah Morgan finished 9th out of 100 runners in the Badwater 135. more
Construction is progressing on the new school campuses added to the Vestavia school system. more
The outgoing representative from Vestavia was arrested by the FBI in April on corruption charges. more
The Vestavia City Council approved two ordinances allowing certain roads in Liberty Park to become public roads. more
The Tuesday, July 17, runoff elections may be quieter races than were in the June elections, but that doesn’t make the outcome any less important. more
The competition was held Saturday, July 14. more
At the meeting, the council approved easement dedications in Liberty Park for the purpose of installing utilities. more
Option two upheld, board also approves name changes to Gresham, Berry more
Man killed during early-morning house fire in Cahaba Heights more
Community Spaces, work session also discussed at meeting. more
Despite being rescheduled and moved indoors, families and friends attended the annual I Love America Night on July 2. more
