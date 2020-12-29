Vestavia Hills schools name 2020-21 Teachers of the Year

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Vestavia Hills Board of Education along Montgomery Highway on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

Each year, Vestavia Hills City Schools select a Teacher of the Year for each of the system’s eight schools. This year, a teacher from the new freshman campus of the high school also was selected. Teachers are chosen by their peers.

Heather Hurt was chosen as the Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Jerell Horton was chosen as the Secondary Teacher of the Year. This year’s Teachers of the Year are:

HEATHER HURT

► Vestavia Hills Elementary East

Q: How long have you been with the school system?

A: This is my eighth year teaching in VHCS, but I was a parent here before that and a student here myself long ago!

Q: What does it mean to you to be named a Teacher of the Year?

A: I could not be more honored to be named a Teacher of the Year. I have the absolute best coworkers and am so humbled to represent them this year.

Q: What do you enjoy the most about teaching at VHCS?

A: My favorite things about teaching in VHCS are the amazing kids. My students are such a motivator for me. They are hilarious, smart and each so unique. I love making learning come alive for them, and I feel very blessed to work for VHCS.

MANDY SMITH

► Vestavia Hills Elementary West

Q: How long have you been with the school system?

A: This is my fourth year with the Vestavia Hills city school system. My first year at Vestavia Hills Elementary West, I taught kindergarten, and I have spent the past three years as the academic interventionist. I work with students who have specific needs in the area of reading. My role as an interventionist has allowed me to deepen my knowledge and understanding of the components of reading instruction in order to help my students apply learned skills and feel successful.

Q: What does it mean to you to be named a Teacher of the Year?

A: My family moved to Vestavia about six years ago, and I knew then that I wanted to be a part of Vestavia Hills Elementary West. As a teacher and a parent of a third grader at VHEW, I take immense pride in our school and recognize all that the teachers, administrators, staff and parents do to give our students a stellar education while also taking care of their social and emotional needs. Our students receive a lot of support within the school and community to help them all achieve success according to their individual abilities. To be recognized to represent such a special school and all of my colleagues is a privilege and distinction that I will always treasure.

Q: What do you enjoy the most about teaching at VHCS?

A: The opportunities for collaboration across the school system are what have been so rewarding to me. My colleagues and administrators challenge me to reach my full potential in my career and are also my greatest advisors and encouragers. This level of support and cooperation in our profession, especially during 2020, is not something to be taken for granted. I feel blessed that I am able to do what I love in the Vestavia Hills city school system.

STACEY ANDERSON

► Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge

Q: How long have you been with the school system?

A: This is my 10th year in the Vestavia school system and my 17th year teaching overall.

Q: What does it mean to you to be named a Teacher of the Year?

A: It is very humbling. I was not expecting this at all! I’m a product of the Vestavia school system. I attended school at West, Central, Pizitz and VHHS. I love Vestavia. There is no system that is perfect, but we have a such a rich history of teachers that have poured every bit of themselves into their students. I am so thankful for all of those who invested into me, and I consider it a privilege to invest in my students.

Q: What do you enjoy the most about teaching at VHCS?

A: I am so thankful to be a system where I can just teach! The administration, parents and my fellow second grade team members go above and beyond to make a me a better teacher each day. I don’t think I’ll ever feel like I’ve ‘arrived’ as a teacher. I am constantly learning new things and hopefully growing every year.

KIM POLSON

► Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights

Q: How long have you been with the school system?

A: This is my 22nd year of teaching and my third year in the Vestavia Hills city school system.

Q: What does it mean to you to be named a Teacher of the Year?

A: I am very fortunate to teach in a school where students are supported so well academically, socially and emotionally. The administrators, teachers and staff put student growth above all else. Therefore, it is humbling to have been chosen by my school community to represent them.

Q: What do you enjoy the most about teaching at VHCS?

A: I spent 19 years of my career teaching special education in two other amazing school systems. Vestavia is my family’s home, and for many years, my experience with the school system was as a parent. I knew that something special was taking place within our schools and wanted to be a part of it. My favorite part of teaching in Vestavia is the sense of community I experience here. Our schools are excellent because we do this work together, in communityw ith each other.

KIM CONN

► Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park

Q: How long have you been with the school system?

A: This is my fourth year with Vestavia Hills City Schools.

Q: What does it mean to you to be named a Teacher of the Year?

A: Teachers are the hardest-working people I know in a “normal” school year, but what I witness my colleagues doing on a daily basis this year is nothing short of selfless. I work with a team of educators who inspire me with their talents and drive to help children learn and grow, and being recognized for a job well done is an honor.

Q: What do you enjoy the most about teaching at VHCS?

A: My family moved to Alabama from the Washington, D.C., area, and chose to live in Vestavia Hills because of the reputation of the schools. My own children have benefitted greatly from the resources and experiences provided by VHCS, and teaching here allows me to give back to the neighborhood I love so much.

AMY COOK

► Liberty Park Middle School

Q: How long have you been with the school system?

A: I have been with VHCS for 2.5 years, but this is my 27th year to teach.

Q: What does it mean to you to be named a Teacher of the Year?

A: Being named Teacher of the Year for LPMS has been a tremendous honor, especially since I was chosen by my peers. It has been especially meaningful since we have been teaching in historic times with the change in our school framework due to the coronavirus. Years of teaching experience, professional development or college coursework could not have prepared us as a group of professionals for this moment in education. The collaboration and teamwork that I have experienced with my administration, peers, parents and students have allowed us to unite in our efforts to have the students continue their education at the highest level possible.

Q: What do you enjoy the most about teaching at VHCS?

A: My favorite part of teaching in VHCS is the collaboration and support that I receive from all stakeholders as we strive to provide educational experiences that help all students learn without limits. Reaching each child and providing multiple paths for success is a top priority in VHCS. As an educator, I have been afforded any resource, professional development or support needed to assist me in providing a safe, nurturing environment where all students succeed.

MADISON ESCUE

► Pizitz Middle School

Q: How long have you been with the school system?

A: This is my fourth year of teaching, all of them being at Pizitz.

Q: What does it mean to you to be named a Teacher of the Year?

A: The feeling is overwhelming and extremely humbling because I know that I’m only here because of the amazing people around me. We as teachers come to school with our own set of tools, and everyone has their own beautiful gifts to give. My goal as a teacher is to ensure that all students know and fully understand that I believe in them and that they are loved. Every small or big accomplishment should be celebrated! There are opportunities every day to grow and to make a difference.

Q: What do you enjoy the most about teaching at VHCS?

A: It’s home! My four siblings and I were born and raised in Vestavia and went through this incredible school system. It is a special feeling to teach in a place that helped shape me into the person I am today. Community is everything, and it is so evidently displayed in VHCS. The support from faculty, parents and students is limitless, and I could not think of a better place to be. I am beyond blessed to be living out my dream job!

BEN OSBORNE

► Vestavia Hills High School Freshman Campus

Q: How long have you been with the school system?

A: I started in 2001, so 19 years.

Q: What does it mean to you to be named a Teacher of the Year?

A: I work with some really amazing coworkers. To be recognized as a Teacher of the Year for my school means I must be doing something right. VHCS is privileged to have some of the best, most professional teachers in the state, and to be named a Teacher of the Year makes me feel like I am doing my job above and beyond. Anyone of the teachers at the campus could easily win this award, so it means a lot to me to be recognized in such an august group.

Q: What do you enjoy the most about teaching at VHCS?

A: One of the best things about working for VHCS is obviously my coworkers. However, while the other teachers are great, the support staff and admins are one of a kind. Feeling supported in your job in the classroom is such a great situation to be in. The administration at the freshman campus is top-notch, and the custodians, maintenance, IT and nutrition workers are always there for you if you need them. It is a great feeling to know I can just be in my classroom and do my job.

JERELL HORTON

► Vestavia Hills High School Main Campus

Q: How long have you been with the school system?

A: I started in Vestavia Hills City Schools in 2003 as the Pizitz Middle School assistant band director. I became one of the high school band directors in 2006.

Q: What does it mean to you to be named a Teacher of the Year?

A: It almost seems wrong to celebrate such an honor during such perilous times! I am completely overwhelmed and extremely honored! There are many other colleagues in the building who I feel are way more deserving than me!

Q: What do you enjoy the most about teaching at VHCS?

A: I can always talk about resources and support, but my favorite part about teaching in Vestavia would hands down be the students! Year after year they inspire me to be the best teacher I can possibly be! My students and I have learned that we all grow and learn together.