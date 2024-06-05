Summer in the city: Activities to explore around Vestavia Hills

As the days get longer, there’s more time to pack in all the fun Vestavia Hills has to offer. Check out something new this summer in the city you call home.

Try your hand at pickleball

If you haven’t picked up a pickleball paddle yet but have been wanting to, now is a great time — Vestavia’s supply of courts is constantly growing. You can find them in neighborhoods, parks and churches, and many are open to the public.

Wald Park (1090 Montgomery Highway) has outdoor courts available for use, and Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex (4851 Sicard Hollow Road) has outdoor courts open to the public, but you can only reserve them in advance if you’re a member.

Vestavia Hills Recreation Center (1973 Merryvale Road) and The Lighthouse at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church (2061 Kentucky Ave.) also have indoor courts, but a membership is required to play.

Before you pick up a paddle for the first time, check out this rules tutorial to get you started: usapickleball.org/what-is-pickleball/official-rules/rules-summary. The rules may seem complicated, but once you get going, it doesn’t take long to catch on.

Play and splash

With summer heating up, it’s the perfect time to get the kids out to try the splash pad at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex, which is open 9 a.m. to sunset. After they dry off, they can check out the community park next to it, which offers an

ADA-accessible playground with features specifically designed for children with autism. For more information, visit vhparksandrec.com/location/splash-pad-park.

Catch a movie

Vestavia’s AMC dine-in theater is ready to keep you entertained this summer with its heated recliners and menu of burgers, sides, milkshakes and more that you can order via mobile app. And for members of AMC’s rewards program, there are more discounts on ticket and concession prices on Tuesdays. Check showtimes or get more information at amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/birmingham-al/amc-dine-in-vestavia-hills-10.

Hang out at the Vestavia City Center

What’s not to love about a spot where you can sit outside, eat good food and let your kids play? Grab some chips and queso from Taco Mama, a burger from The Standard or a pizza from Davenport’s Pizza Palace and enjoy the vibes in the outside space with friends and family. Top it off with a Crumbl cookie or Jeremiah’s Italian Ice.

Hear some comedy, learn to crochet and so much more

There’s always something new on tap at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. Check out their calendar this summer for daily events ranging from a Super Smash Bros. tournament to performances by a magician and balloon artist. For teens, on June 15 and July 13 there are Dungeons and Dragons events, and for tweens there’s a chance to learn casting and reeling on June 18. Visit vestavialibrary.org for more details and a full list of events.

Play games at Activate

Activate, an interactive gaming experience, opened six months ago, and it’s got nine kinds of game rooms that make you hide, duck, shoot lasers, throw basketballs, memorize patterns and use fancy footwork. Activate, located at 1425 Montgomery Highway, takes walk-ins, but they recommend that you make a reservation in advance. Visit playactivate.com for more information, and don’t forget your flat-footed shoes.

Go bowling

Has it been a while since you’ve been bowling? This summer is a great time to get out and remember what’s great about it. Vestavia Bowl (1429 Montgomery Highway) is offering regular specials — check them out at vestaviabowl.com. And if you’re feeling really ambitious, Vestavia Bowl is right next door to Activate — you could visit both the same day.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Children play in the splash pad at the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex.

Find a pool to cool down

Across Vestavia, there are neighborhood pools and other places to get in the water, such as the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex (720 Waldridge Road), which offers a pool and a connected splash pad. A membership is required. For more information and opening hours, visit vhparksandrec.com/location/aquatic-complex.

Check out some new parks

Do you know how many parks Vestavia has? If your answer is less than 12, then you’ve got some exploring to do this summer. Wald Park has playgrounds, a dog park, walking trails and of course pickleball, but there are other great parks you should visit too. Across the street, Boulder Canyon Nature Trail starts at the Library in the Forest and offers a beautiful wooded hike with a bridge and a waterfall.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Tyler Barnett walks his dogs, Odie and Buttercup, at McCallum Park. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. People play pickleball at the new pickleball courts at Wald Park. Prev Next

McCallum Park (at the end of Rosemary Lane) has a playground along with trails, green space and access to Little Shades Creek. Meadowlawn Park (4041 Dolly Ridge Road) has some playground equipment and a walking trail.

Paint with friends

If you’re not into the outdoors, a paint party might be right up your alley. Get together with friends at Board & Brush Creative Studio (2017 Canyon Road, Suite 111) and work together on wooden signs that you can take with you as decorative pieces for your home. Visit boardandbrush.com for more information.

Try a new gym

Need to shake up your workout routine or get started with a new one? Consider trying a new gym near you — Vestavia is full of different kinds of individual and group workouts, from boot camp and Crossfit style classes to Pilates and hot yoga, and many are offering promotions this summer.

Swing a club

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a beginner, you can get out on the course for some sun. The Vestavia Country Club spans 176 acres and offers an 18-hole golf course and a 9-hole par-3 course, though a membership is required. To find out more details, visit vestaviacc.com.

A short drive from Vestavia, the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Ross Bridge — which has been called one of the top golf resorts in North America — offers golfing to the public. For more information, visit rtjgolf.com/rossbridge.

Visit a Farmers Market

Andy’s Farm Market offers a large selection of homegrown fruits and vegetables, including Chilton County peaches and Silver Queen corn. It’s open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, visit andysgardencenter.com/farm-market.