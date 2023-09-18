Under the Lights: Rebels impress

× Expand Erin Nelson Under the Lights

Week 4 of the high school football season certainly did not follow the script.

How can you not start by looking at the performance Vestavia Hills put forth against rival Hoover? The Rebels rolled up 340 rushing yards in an incredible performance, vanquishing demons that have existed in that rivalry for the better part of 15 years.

The last time Vestavia beat Hoover was 2015, but the Bucs avenged that result in the playoffs later that season. Before that, Vestavia’s previous win in the rivalry was 2009.

But quarterback John Paul Head and his teammates were ready for the moment last Friday. Head ran it 32 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns (including one on a run that went viral). William Tonsmeire rolled up 119 yards of his own on 19 carries.

It’s been a tough start so far for Hoover, as the Bucs are 1-3 for the first time since 1994. But all is far from lost. Hoover has a chance to bounce back immediately when it hosts Hewitt-Trussville this Friday in a pivotal Class 7A, Region 3 game.

Speaking of the Huskies, they destroyed Tuscaloosa County. Much had been made throughout the week of Tuscaloosa County’s forfeiture of a game for ineligible players (that’s a story for a different day, but just add it to the list of AHSAA missteps). Hewitt-Trussville took a couple weeks to gather its footing this fall, but the Huskies have looked great the first two weeks of Region 3 play.

On Friday, the Huskies grabbed a 42-0 lead at halftime. The task is tall this week, though, as Hewitt heads to the Hoover Met to play the Bucs. The series over the years has leaned heavily in the favor of Hoover. The Bucs are 22-4 all-time in this matchup, with the Huskies notching only one win ever at the Met (1997).

Chelsea found a way to get past rival Oak Mountain in a hard-fought rivalry game. It wasn’t pretty, but they don’t always have to be. Neither team eclipsed 300 total yards and Chelsea’s blocked field goal return to take the halftime lead proved to be the turning point. Chelsea running back Emerson Russell is the real deal. He went for 146 yards and scored both of the Hornets’ offensive touchdowns.

Spain Park had a tough time Friday night, falling to Thompson 55-14. Thompson is looking like the top team in the state yet again (surprise, surprise) and Spain Park is a little beat up at this stage of the game. Better days will be ahead for the Jags in the second half of the year, once the schedule finally eases up slightly.

Another Shelby County team, Briarwood, pulled out a tremendous win Friday night, beating Pelham 28-21. The Lions played solid, mistake-free football all night and emerged with an impressive victory. Josh Thompson was an efficient 17-of-21 passing for 203 yards on the night, and the Briarwood defensive line dominated the second half, holding Pelham scoreless.

Mountain Brook is rolling right along now that region play has started. The Spartans notched a second straight shutout, beating Woodlawn 51-0 on Thursday. Cole Gamble and Jack King combined for five touchdowns on just seven carries, so that’s pretty efficient.

The biggest takeaway? Woodlawn’s new on-campus football stadium is pretty nice. It’s great to see the school system investing in its schools, and transforming what was once a rugged practice field into something worth highlighting.

Homewood earned its first win of the season, beating Calera 43-21 in a game that wasn’t even as close as the score. The Patriots offense had a solid night, as Will Myers threw three touchdown passes in the first half. The defense also came up with five turnovers.

John Carroll continued its impressive start, blowing past Hayden 44-6 to go to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Class 5A, Region 5 play. Quarterback Carson McFadden scored four touchdowns, and the Cavs nearly doubled up Hayden in total yardage. The Cavs host Carver-Birmingham this week.

Finally, Clay-Chalkville whipped Pinson Valley 41-0. The Cougars have allowed 10 points in four games. That seems decent.

On to Week 5! Here are the games on tap: