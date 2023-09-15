Rebels run past Hoover in the rain

× 1 of 33 Expand Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (19) carries the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 2 of 33 Expand Hoover defensive back Steele Lowery (11) and Hoover defensive back Jamar Moultrie (2) combine to stop Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head (13) during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 3 of 33 Expand Hoover defensive lineman Michael Nixon (10) pushed through a block by Vestavia Hills offensive lineman Hill Hughen (77) during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL. VESTAVIA HILLS — The climb up the sidewalk in front of Vestavia Hills High School and across Lime Rock Road is typically a slow one on a Friday night, especially a dejected trudge in recent years when the Rebels take on rival Hoover.

At 9:45 p.m. this Friday night, red- and blue-clad fans moved with ease, as if the steep slope that really puts the “hill” in Vestavia Hills was a simple, flat valley. They had pep in their step. And why shouldn’t they, after No. 6 Vestavia Hills rushed for 340 yards en route to a 26-7 win over No. 9 Hoover, snapping an eight-game losing skid to the Bucs that dates back to 2015.

“This is a huge win, not just because it’s Hoover,” said Rebels head coach Robert Evans. “I thought we were the better team going in and that proved to be true.”

Senior quarterback John Paul Head rushed 32 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns, runs of 9, 1 and 2 yards.

“Winner, gutsy,” Evans said. “Can’t say enough about him. We’ve got to probably not run him 28 or 30 times, but in this region, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get a win, and it’s a death match.”

The first quarter saw only three points on a 27-yard Owen Simpson field goal. Head bulled forward for a highlight-reel 9-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to put the Rebels (3-1, 1-1 Class 7A, Region 3) up 10-0. Head added a 1-yard score two minutes later and Simpson’s 35-yard field goal made it 20-0 at halftime.

Head scored from 2 yards out early in the third to give Vestavia Hills a 26-0 lead after a missed point-after attempt. Hoover’s only points came on an 8-yard touchdown run by Fred Dunson with 46 seconds left in the third quarter.

JJ Moultrie intercepted a pass for the Bucs in the first quarter, and the Rebels’ Spence Hanna came away with an interception in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we played good [defensively],” Evans said. “I don’t think Hoover is that great offensively, and they’ve got some running back issues. They’ve got some explosive guys, but this is not one of the better Hoover teams of the last 20 years. We weren’t scared. We weren’t intimidated. In fact, we thought we would win going away, and that proved to be true.”

Running back William Tonsmeire rushed 19 times for 119 yards for the Rebels. Keown Richardson led the receivers with four catches for 57 yards. Head completed 7-of-13 passes for 65 yards and an interception.

For Hoover (1-3, 1-1), quarterback Noah Schuback finished 15-of-29 for 141 yards and an interception. Chalmers Peters led the rushing attack with 25 yards on five carries. Jonah Winston caught six passes for 71 yards for the Bucs.

Hoover hosts Hewitt-Trussville next week. Vestavia Hills is back at home for a Region 3 game against Spain Park.

“I think our game next week with them will be a barnburner, will be a shootout,” Evans said. “We’ve got to get a lot better in our pass drops and things of that nature because they’re a big, physical team. Tim [Vakakes] has done a good job. They’ll be well-rested. I’m going to enjoy this one tonight and get to work in the morning.”

