The Reset: West wins again

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Track & Field The Vestavia Hills High School girls track and field team at the Jesse Owens Classic on Oct. 2, 2021.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team was unable to hang with the top team in the state last Friday, falling to Thompson. Click here for the story of the game.

This week, the Rebels head to Hewitt-Trussville, looking for their second win of the season.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team split a pair of matches last week. The Rebels fell to Hoover 3-0 but rebounded to knock off area foe Hewitt-Trussville 3-0.

In the loss to Hoover, libero Audrey Vielguth led the way defensively with 21 digs in three sets. Angelica Vines had 13 kills and 8 digs while Savannah Gann collected 12 kills on just 26 swings for a .269 hitting percentage. Kaylee Rickert led the team in passing with a 2.33 passer rating.

This week, the Rebels host Spain Park on Tuesday and play at Homewood on Thursday. The team is now 24-8 on the season.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country team competed in the Jesse Owens Classic at Oakville Indian Mounds Park last Saturday. The Vestavia girls were fifth and the boys finished ninth. Crawford West won the girls race with a time of 17:48, while Claire Spooner (24th), Kaitlyn Wende (43rd), Jasmine Zhang (44th) and Kendall Feild (99th) placed in the top 100.

Alex Leath led the boys team, as he finished 16th and three seconds ahead of teammate Will Jordan, who came across 18th. Andrew King (74th) and Andrew Bradshaw (87th) were also in the top 100.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.