Turnovers cost Rebels against Thompson

VESTAVIA HILLS -- Four turnovers kept the Vestavia Hills High School football team from capitalizing on any opportunities it had against undefeated Thompson on Friday night.

The Rebels kept it close early against the top-ranked Warriors, down just 14-7 three minutes into the second quarter, but offensive miscues from fumbles to penalties cost the Rebels dearly, coach Sean Calhoun said.

“We just have to keep working,” Calhoun said. “We’ve got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot. … We’re not good enough to overcome that right now.”

The Rebels turnovers weren’t the only problem on Friday night. Western Kentucky commit Ryan Peppins turned in an electric performance for the visitors. The Thompson receiver snagged 11 catches for 210 yards and three touchdowns, and almost had a fourth touchdown before the ball fell out of his hands in the end zone.

Peppins got the scoring started on Thompson’s second drive of the night, scoring from 39 yards out off a pass from Warriors quarterback Conner Harrell.

The Warriors recovered a fumble on their next drive but were forced to punt. Following a three-and-out by the Rebels, Thompson capitalized on good field position, with Harrell punching it in from 2 yards out.

On the ensuing Vestavia drive, receiver Cole Turner ensured the Rebels would not go down without a fight, returning the kickoff 55 yards before catching a 22-yard pass on fourth down, taking his team down to the 1-yard line and firing the home crowd up.

A few plays later, Vestavia quarterback Mitchell Towns threw a pass to Max Stewart, who managed to grab the ball while covered up by a defender on the ground.

However, that touchdown was all the Rebels would get, and Thompson’s offense took off from there.

Peppins showed out with the ball in his hands, gaining a good chunk of his yards after the catch. Following the Vestavia touchdown, Peppins scored on a 37-yard play, putting his team up by two scores once again.

On the next Rebels drive, top recruit and Alabama commit Jeremiah Alexander rushed quickly, meeting Towns behind the line of scrimmage and forcing a bad throw. The ball deflected off an official, up into the air and into the waiting hands of top 2023 recruit Peter Woods, who took it 44 yards to the house.

Early in the second half, Peppins grabbed his third touchdown of the night, a 55-yard play that all but assured another Thompson victory.

Thompson scored two more times on the night, a 7-yard scamper by Ahmari Bolden and an 8-yard touchdown run by AJ Green.

Harrell finished the night 20-for-32 passing with 307 yards and three touchdowns, along with a rushing touchdown. Jaylen Ward added 58 yards on three receptions, backing up the dominant performance by Peppins.

While the Rebels weren’t able to get much done through the air, tallying just 35 yards combined between Towns and John Paul Head, they did run for 154 yards, led by Tucker Smitha, who had 73 yards on 15 carries.

After Vestavia fell to 1-5 on the season, Calhoun said his team is giving effort and fighting until the end, which is all he can ask of his players.

“Our kids believe in what we’re doing,” Calhoun said.

Thompson, he said, is “elite … in every aspect of the word.”

Next up, Vestavia visits Hewitt-Trussville, while Thompson hosts Gadsden City.

