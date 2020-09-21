The Reset: Strand sets state record

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brett Huber Vestavia Hills' Ethan Strand set a state record at The Southern Showcase on Sept. 19, 2020.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team picked up its first win of the season, as the Rebels earned a hard-fought 17-10 win over Tuscaloosa County last Friday in Class 7A, Region 3 play. Click here for a recap of the game.

The Rebels take an open date this week.

VOLLEYBALL

Last week, the Vestavia Hills volleyball team was swept by Spain Park on Tuesday. This week, the Rebels head to Oak Mountain on Monday, host Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, and play in Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country team ran in The Southern Showcase in Huntsville over the weekend. The Rebels were headlined by Ethan Strand, who ran the fastest time in state history, winning the race with a time of 14:36.88. The boys team finished fourth. Alex Leath ran a 15:57, his first sub-16:00 time, while Will Jordan’s 16:20 was a personal best as well.

The girls team was second, finishing behind Brentwod (Tenn.) for the second time. Crawford West won the race, running a blistering pace of 17:44, the best time in school history on the girls side. Anna Kate Boles was 12th overall with a personal best of 19:12 and Katy Lambert was 29th at 19:47.

