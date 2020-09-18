Rebels come back to defeat Tuscaloosa County

× 1 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills wide receiver Caleb Harwell (22) is brought down by Tuscaloosa County defensive back Zamar Ellis (35) during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Tuscaloosa County wide receiver Gavin Gardner (12) runs the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills kicker Matthew McMeans (98) kicks a field goal during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Tuscaloosa County running back Damien Taylor (3) runs through a tackle attempt by a Vestavia defender during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Tuscaloosa County wide receiver Christian Davis (13) holds onto the ball as Vestavia Hills defensive back Tyler Moore (25) blocks the run during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills quarterback Braden Glenn (10) looks to throw a pass during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football A pass intended for Vestavia Hills wide receiver Charlie Hughes (6) is broken up by Tuscaloosa County defensive back Isaiah Hughes (1) during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills running back Bryant Agee (5) runs the ball as he’s brought down by the Wildcat defense during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Tuscaloosa County quarterback Connor White (18) passes the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Tuscaloosa County running back Damien Taylor (3) runs the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills quarterback Braden Glenn (10) shuffles to make a play as Tuscaloosa County defensive lineman Jay Hartman (7) moves in to make the stop during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills head coach Buddy Anderson confronts the head official at the end of the first half of a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills linebacker Josh Cheatham (35) moves in to block the run by Tuscaloosa County running back Damien Taylor (3) during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills running back Bryant Agee (5) takes the ball down the sideline into the end zone for a touchdown during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 15 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills quarterback Braden Glenn (10) throws a pass during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 16 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills kicker Matthew McMeans (98) punts the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 17 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills running back Taiyo Crawford (11) runs the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 18 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Tuscaloosa County running back Damien Taylor (3) runs the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 19 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Tuscaloosa County quarterback Connor White (18) throws a pass during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 20 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 21 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Tuscaloosa County defensive back Zamar Ellis (35) breaks up a pass intended for Vestavia Hills wide receiver Cole Turner (22) during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 22 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Tuscaloosa County defensive back Zamar Ellis (35) breaks up a pass intended for Vestavia Hills wide receiver Cole Turner (22) during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 23 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 24 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 25 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills running back Bryant Agee (5) runs the ball toward the end zone during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 26 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills quarterback Braden Glenn (10) turns to pass the ball to Vestavia Hills running back Bryant Agee (5) during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 27 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills quarterback Braden Glenn (10) turns to pass the ball to Vestavia Hills running back Bryant Agee (5) during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 28 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills running back Taiyo Crawford (11) runs the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 29 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills wide receiver Caleb Harwell (22) is brought down by Tuscaloosa County defensive back Zamar Ellis (35) during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 30 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills head coach Buddy Anderson confronts the head official at the end of the first half of a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 31 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills quarterback Braden Glenn (10) turns to make a play during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 32 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills quarterback Braden Glenn (10) looks to throw a pass during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 33 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills quarterback Braden Glenn (10) looks to throw a pass during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 34 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Tuscaloosa County running back Damien Taylor (3) runs the ball through the Vestavia Hills defense during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 35 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills wide receiver Charlie Hughes (6) is brought down by Tuscaloosa County defensive back Isaiah Hughes (1) during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 36 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football The Vestavia Hills marching band performs during halftime in a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 37 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football The Vestavia Hills cheerleaders huddle for a pregame rally before the start of a game against Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 38 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football The Vestavia Hills cheerleaders huddle for a pregame rally before the start of a game against Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 39 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football The Rebels take the field at the start of a game against Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 40 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football The Rebels take the field at the start of a game against Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 41 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football The Vestavia Hills marching band performs during halftime in a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 42 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football The Vestavia Hills marching band performs during halftime in a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 43 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football The Vestavia Hills marching band performs during halftime in a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 44 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football The Vestavia Hills marching band performs during halftime in a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

VESTAVIA - The beginning of the Vestavia Hills High School football team's 17-10 win over Tuscaloosa County was much like the start of this football season. Nothing came easy, but the Rebels rebounded from a tough start and picked up a Class 7A, Region 3 win.

On the Wildcats’ second play from scrimmage, Damien Taylor ran for a 38-yard touchdown. A clock issue helped the Wildcats (1-4, 0-3 in region) take a 10-7 halftime lead, but Vestavia Hills (1-4, 1-2) pitched a second-half shutout and rallied to get the win.

The Rebels had to forfeit their first two games of the season because of coronavirus issues. Even head coach Buddy Anderson tested positive for the virus, but he said he’s mostly recovered. Vestavia Hills then lost region games against Hoover and Oak Mountain to start the season.

“There are setbacks to every season,” said Rebels linebacker Leighton Reese, who had a big sack for a loss of 12 yards on the Wildcats’ final drive. “There’s no column on that scoreboard for excuses. We’ve just got to keep playing.”

That’s what they did, powered behind the rushing attack of Taiyo Crawford and Bryant Agee. Crawford, a senior, had 16 carries for 120 yards. Agee, a junior, rushed for 91 yards on 13 carries. His 2-yard score in the second quarter tied the game at 7 and his 37-yard rushing touchdown down the left sideline on the first play of the fourth quarter gave the Rebels their 17-10 lead.

“We did a lot of things wrong, but we got the outcome and got the win we wanted,” Crawford said.

Tuscaloosa County faced a first-and-goal with under a minute left in the first half. Taylor was stopped on three straight carries up the middle, with the third-down tackle coming at 11 seconds. The clock kept running down to five seconds, but then stopped. That gave the Wildcats’ kicking unit enough time for Isaac Rodriguez to hit an 18-yard field goal as the clock ran down.

Anderson said one referee thought the third down play was actually fourth down and signaled to stop the clock.

But in the second half, Crawford’s 51-yard run set up a 22-yard field goal from Matthew McMeans to tie the score on the first possession.

“They both run hard and they complement one another,” Anderson said of Crawford and Agee. “I was proud of both of them, but we had some guys up front who were opening some holes for them.”

McMeans missed a 33-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter and Tuscaloosa County took over at its 20-yard line with 3:15 left. After two plays led to a first down at its 32, the Wildcats went backward. On 2nd and 10, Reese came through with his big sack. Two plays later, Vestavia Hills forced the turnover on downs and ran the clock out.

“We were just dialing it up there at the end,” Reese said. “It was a third down call [it was actually second down]. Naturally, we were going to bring it. My teammate, Lane Whisenhunt, hit the outside, opened that gap and I hit him right underneath."

Tuscaloosa County’s Taylor rushed for 123 yards on 23 carries.

“Sometimes he was like BBs bouncing off a tin roof,” Anderson said. “He was bouncing off of us.

"I think our defense adjusted and had a great second half.”

Michael Lawrence pitched in on special teams for the Rebels with a blocked punt.

The Rebels are off next week but return to region play on Oct. 2 at No. 1 Thompson.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.