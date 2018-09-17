The Reset: Football picks up region win

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team continued its strong start to the season with a 28-19 win over Tuscaloosa County on Friday night in a Class 7A, Region 3 contest. This week, the Rebels travel to Mountain Brook for another region game.

VOLLEYBALL

Vestavia Hills’ volleyball team played just one match last week. In that Class 7A, Area 6 match, the Rebels fell to Spain Park in four sets (19-25, 28-26, 22-25, 20-25). This week, the Rebels travel to John Carroll on Tuesday for another area match and host Oak Mountain on Thursday. On Saturday, they will play in Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.

