The Reset: Football picks up region win

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team continued its strong start to the season with a 28-19 win over Tuscaloosa County on Friday night in a Class 7A, Region 3 contest. This week, the Rebels travel to Mountain Brook for another region game.

VOLLEYBALL

Vestavia Hills’ volleyball team played just one match last week. In that Class 7A, Area 6 match, the Rebels fell to Spain Park in four sets (19-25, 28-26, 22-25, 20-25). This week, the Rebels travel to John Carroll on Tuesday for another area match and host Oak Mountain on Thursday. On Saturday, they will play in Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament.

