Rebels fend off Tuscaloosa County

VESTAVIA HILLS – For the first time since 2013, the Vestavia Hills High School football team is 3-0.

The Rebels got out to a big lead early and hung on late to defeat Tuscaloosa County 28-19 on Friday at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in a Class 7A, Region 3 game.

“This is like a cardiac crew,” said Vestavia Hills head coach Buddy Anderson.

Vestavia Hills led 14-0 after the first quarter, both touchdowns 2-yard runs by Cooper Bishop. Tuscaloosa County answered when Brylan Jackson kept for an 8-yard score early in the second quarter. The point-after attempt was blocked.

Bishop then added his third 2-yard rushing score of the first half midway through the second quarter, putting the Rebels (3-0, 2-1 in region) up 21-6. With 18 seconds left until halftime, quarterback Eli Sawyer dove through the middle for his own 2-yard score, giving Vestavia Hills a 28-6 lead at the half. The Rebels were far from being on cruise control.

Tuscaloosa County (1-3, 0-2) put together an 11-play, 58-yard drive that was capped by a 4-yard scoring run from Woodrow Washington midway through the third quarter. The point-after cut the Tuscaloosa County deficit to 28-13. On Tuscaloosa County’s next possession, Jackson found De’Anthony Green for a 5-yard touchdown. Vestavia’s Michael Vice blocked the point-after attempt, keeping the score at 28-19.

Vestavia Hills went three-and-out on its next possession, and Tuscaloosa County marched 50 yards in three plays inside the red zone, but Jackson fumbled at the 3-yard line. It was recovered by the Rebels’ Brock Payne with 8:57 to play.

Tuscaloosa County challenged the call, but it stood. Vestavia Hills had challenged earlier in the game that Tuscaloosa County had fumbled, but the call on the field that the runner was down remained.

Vestavia Hills bled six minutes of clock time with 13 rushing plays before Bishop fumbled, which was recovered by Tuscaloosa County’s Stefan Darling with 2:42 left. Tuscaloosa County went three-and-out, and Vestavia Hills was able to preserve the win.

“Everyone is doubting us,” Bishop said. “Everyone in school always doubts us. It motivates us a lot.”

Bishop finished with 126 yards on 26 carries and the three touchdowns.

“It felt great,” Bishop said. “We just kept pounding the sweep, and it seemed to work every time.”

Sawyer completed 13-of-22 passes for 187 yards. Sean Smyth made several big plays for the Rebels, as he hauled in six catches for 73 yards. Vice caught three passes for 64 yards. Bennett Whisenhunt recovered a fumble on defense.

“We played hard and we keep getting better,” Anderson said.