Pizitz wrestlers win Metro South championship

Submitted by Alan Chander. Pizitz wrestlers won the Metro South championship in early February.

The Pizitz Middle School wrestling team won the Metro South championship on Feb. 2, edging out Thompson and Oak Mountain to pick up the team victory. Samuel Johnson, Clay Johnston, Henry Maddox and Riggs Manown were individual champions in the season-ending tournament. Clay Barnes, Mac Chandler, William Douglass, Luke Dutton, Elliot Gilbert, Jack McMurray, Mark Rainey, Hastings Roberts and Samuel Smith were also honored as medal winners. Also contributing to the team were Sam Deason, Ben Ferguson, Graham Ferguson, Hamp Hollifield, Tommy Manakides, Cameron Poe, Andre Griffin and Lane Whisenhunt. The team was coached by Malcolm Prewitt and Cody Merrill.

Submitted by Alan Chandler.