HS sports recap: Rebels volleyball wins 2 of 3

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team suffered a Class 7A, Region 3 loss to Thompson last Friday night. Click here for the recap of that game.

This Friday, the Rebels head to Hoover for another region game and to renew a longtime rivalry game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team continued its strong start last week. The Rebels split a tri-match Tuesday, falling to Trinity Presbyterian 2-0 and beating Northridge 2-0. On Thursday, the Rebels swept Helena 3-0.

Head coach Ashley Hardee noted the improvement he is seeing from the team’s middle, Jill Davis, Grace Mehrer and Arden Warner. Audrey Vielguth has continued to lead the team’s defense, averaging 5 digs per set last week.

This week, Vestavia Hills heads to Thompson on Thursday for a big area match, while heading to Auburn over the weekend for a tournament.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country team competed in the Warrior 2 Mile Invitational at Thompson last Thursday. Jackson Mize was the top performer, finishing ninth in the boys race with a time of 10:35. John Hayes also finished 30th.

On the girls side, Izzy Maniscalco was 25th, while Finley Becker (31st), Maddie Crawford (32nd) and Madeline Rooks (34th) were also close together.

