Rebels drop region opener to Thompson

VESTAVIA HILLS — It was a tale of two halves.

After cutting its deficit to 13-7 at halftime, the Vestavia Hills High School football couldn’t get much going in the second half and lost 34-14 to sixth-ranked Thompson in the Class 7A, Region 3 opener Friday.

All three Thompson (1-2, 1-0 in region) drives in the third quarter ended in touchdowns. First, quarterback Zach Sims bolted 6 yards, then connected with Deuce Oliver on consecutive drives for scores of 50 and 33 yards.

“Hats off to them,” said Rebels head coach Robert Evans. “They played a four-quarter game, and we basically played a two-quarter game. I thought our guys stood toe to toe. Hopefully we’ll see those guys again down the road.”

The Rebels (1-2, 0-1) were picked off on their opening drive. Sims threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Korbyn Williams three plays later to go up 7-0. Early in the second quarter, Kaleb Harris picked off John Paul Head and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown. Vestavia Hills responded on the ensuing drive, as Head capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive with a 15-yard scoring run on fourth down.

“I thought we were the tougher team in the first half,” Evans said. “Turnovers are a big deal, but I thought we were the tougher team in the first half, and they were much tougher, much cleaner than us in the second.”

Vestavia Hills turned the ball over four times in the first half, all interceptions. The Rebels still managed to outgain Thompson 176-153 in total first-half yardage. Evans acknowledged that the Rebels aren’t quite where they need to be as a “weight room team.”

“To stand toe to toe for a half and deliver blows and fall forward, that was really encouraging,” he said.

Head was banged up on a play in the first half but returned after missing one drive. He did not play in the second half. Evans said the decision was made “in the best interest of our season.” His status is to be determined moving forward. Head finished 5-of-14 for 40 yards and four interceptions. He rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

“You’re not going to run the ball down these guys’ throats in a conventional way,” Evans said. “When we ran the quarterback and got the mathematical advantage, we had a lot of success.”

Vestavia Hills added a touchdown with 1:16 left to play on a 5-yard pass from Luke Turner to Warren Ainsworth. Turner completed 8-of-11 passes for 85 yards. Bruce Littleton also saw action at quarterback and rushed for 27 yards on eight carries. Tucker Smitha led the Rebels with four receptions for 46 yards. Grant Downey added an interception on defense.

For Thompson, Sims finished 13-of-19 for 281 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He rushed for 64 yards. Oliver caught five passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns. A.J. Green paced the Warriors’ backfield with 62 yards on 14 carries.

Region 3 play doesn’t get much easier for Vestavia Hills next week, when the Rebels travel to Hoover (2-1, 1-0).

“We better focus on healing up, because it’ll be another physical game,” Evans said. “They’re massive up front on both sides, and it’s another challenge for us, but we’ll embrace the challenge.”

Evans coached at Hoover for eight seasons.

“Our people will show up, and I guess we would probably outdraw them next week,” he said. “We’ll look to white-out the Met and make it a competitive rivalry again.”

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.