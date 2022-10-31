HS sports recap: Rebels football caps off regular season

× Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia defensive back Will Cox (1) celebrates making an interception during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team finished off its regular season last Friday with a 44-24 win over Helena. Click here for a recap of the contest.

This Friday, the Rebels travel to Austin to begin the Class 7A playoffs.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills boys and girls cross-country teams competed in the Class 7A, Section 3 meet last Thursday at Veterans Park. The boys won the event, scoring 34 points, compared to 73 for second-place Spain Park. Chelsea won the girls event, but Vestavia edged Hewitt-Trussville for second place, scoring 74 points compared to Hewitt’s 79.

The Vestavia boys placed four in the top 10, with Will Jordan leading the way. Jordan finished second, running the 5k in 16:39. Alex Leath was right behind him in third place, while Wilson Holt finished eighth and Mitchell Schaaf placed 10th. Jackson Mize finished 11th, while Drew Morris, John Hayes, James Bentley and Ethan Meadows also ran for the Rebels.

The girls team was led by Claire Spooner, who crossed the line second in 19:31. Kaitlyn Wende had a strong showing as well, finishing sixth. Angela Zhang (17th), Kendall Feild (22nd) and Jasmine Zhang (27th) also scored points for the team. Angela Hjelmeland, Elizabeth Gannon, Maddie Crawford, Izzy Maniscalco and Finley Becker also ran in the event.

Both teams qualified for the state tournament this Saturday in Oakville.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.