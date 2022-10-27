Rebels rumble past Helena

× 1 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia defensive end Jordan Ross (5) looks to recover a fumble and return it for a touchdown during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 2 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia kicker Carter Shirley (95) warms up before a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 3 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Coach Jake James warms up the defensive backs before a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 4 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia quarterback Braydon Robertson (17) warms up before a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 5 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia defensive back Grant Downey (4) catches a punt during warm ups before a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 6 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia wide receiver Eli Rooks (88) catches a pass during warms ups before a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 7 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia head coach Robert Evans and Helena head coach Richie Busby talk before a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 8 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football David Lundberg warms up the offensive line before a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 9 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia huddles up before a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 10 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football The Vestavia cheerleaders lead the football team out onto the field before a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 11 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia running back William Tonsmeire (1) runs with the ball during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 12 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia running back Jack Lockhard (32) runs through a hole for a touchdown during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 13 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia and Helena wait for the snap during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 14 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia running back William Tonsmeire (1) runs with the ball during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 15 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Helena quarterback Dalton Lewellyn (5) throws a pass while under pressure from Vestavia defensive end Jordan Ross (5) during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 16 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Helena half back Jax Rush (17) is tackled by Vestavia line backer Samuel Hanson (47) during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 17 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia defensive end Andrew Sykes (94) celebrates scoring a touchdown during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 18 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Helena quarterback Dalton Lewellyn (5) throws a pass during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 19 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia quarterback John Paul Head (13) throws a pass during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 20 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia quarterback John Paul Head (13) throws a pass to running back Tucker Smitha (46) during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 21 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia quarterback John Paul Head (13) fights off a tackler while scoring a touchdown during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 22 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia head coach Robert Evans dicusses a call with the officials during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 23 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Helena half back Jax Rush (17) runs with the ball after a catch during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 24 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia quarter back John Paul Head (13) goes airboard while running for a touchdown during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 25 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football The Vestavia cheerleaders lead the crowd in cheers during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 26 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football The Vestavia Hills Marching Band preforms at halftime during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 27 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football The Vestavia Hills Marching Band preforms at halftime during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 28 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football The Vestavia Hills Marching Band preforms at halftime during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 29 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football The Vestavia Hills Marching Band preforms at halftime during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 30 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football The Vestavia Hills Marching Band preforms at halftime during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 31 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football The Vestavia student section was happy with the result of the the game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 32 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia head coach Robert Evans and Helena head coach Richie Busby shake hands after during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 33 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia head coach Robert Evans speaks to his team after winning a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 34 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Helena running back Jordan Washington (34) runs with the ball while Vestavia linebacker Grayson Bruno (10) looks to make a tackle during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 35 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football The Vestavia Hills Marching Band preforms at halftime during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 36 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football The Vestavia Hills Marching Band preforms at halftime during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 37 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia quarterback John Paul Head (13) throws a pass to running back Tucker Smitha (46) during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 38 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia quarterback John Paul Head (13) throws a pass during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 39 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Helena quarterback Dalton Lewellyn (5) throws a pass while under pressure from Vestavia defensive end Jordan Ross (5) during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 40 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia running back William Tonsmeire (1) runs with the ball during a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 41 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia defensive back Grant Downey (4) catches a punt during warm ups before a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force × 42 of 42 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia quarterback Braydon Robertson (17) warms up before a game between the Vestavia Hills and Helena at Husky Stadium in Helena, AL on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Photo by Richard Force Prev Next

HELENA – The Vestavia Hills High School football team accomplished its main objective in Thursday’s 44-24 win at Helena on Thursday to close out the regular season: come out healthy.

Now, the fun begins.

Quarterback John Paul Head threw for 199 yards and a score and ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns, and the Rebels won big despite giving up 403 yards to the Huskies.

"Offensively, we played well and defensively, at times, I thought we played soft, but they have two good backs,” Vestavia head coach Robert Evans said. "We were able to stay healthy and now it’s on to the meaningful games.”

The Rebels (7-3) will play at Region 4’s No. 1 seed Austin to begin the Class 7A playoffs next week. Helena ended its season at 6-4, though it had two running backs top 120 yards. A.J. Horstead ran for 152 yards and a score and Jordan Washington ran for 123.

"We’re going to have to play more physical to get to the part of the playoffs we want to,” Evans said. "I thought we tackled poorly tonight.”

The Rebels forced three turnovers and scored on one, an 11-yard fumble return from Jordan Ross to go ahead 36-10 early in the third quarter. Grant Downey and Will Cox also added second-half interceptions.

Jack Lockhart capped off Vestavia’s first scoring drive with a 1-yard run, and Charlie Ingram caught the 2-point conversion pass. Aside from a lost fumble and time running out to end the half, the Rebels scored on their other first-half possessions.\

Head threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to normal starting defensive end Andrew Sykes. On the next possession, a 21-yard run by Lockhart set up Head’s 11-yard touchdown run, and Head put the Rebels up 29-3 with a 12-yard touchdown run on the next drive. That possession was highlighted by a 46-yard pass from Head to Brady Johnson.

After Ross’ defensive score, the Rebels’ other second-half score came on a 2-yard run from Head.

The Rebels tallied 454 total yards, 255 on the ground.

This is the first trip to the playoffs for Vestavia since 2019, and the second since 2015.

"We have bigger plans. We need to get healthy and fresh and get ready to roll next Friday night and hopefully put ourselves in a position to play at Thompson in the next round,” Evans said.

