HS sports recap: Rebels football clinches playoff berth

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills running back Jack Lockhart (32) takes the ball to the end zone to score for the Rebels in a game against Tuscaloosa County at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team won a must-win game last Friday, blowing past Tuscaloosa County 59-18. Click here for the story of the game.

This Thursday, the Rebels travel to Helena to cap off the regular season.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team’s season concluded last week in the Class 7A North Regional. The Rebels fell to a hot Bob Jones team 3-0 in the opening round of the tournament at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.