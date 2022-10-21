Rebels earn playoff berth with convincing win

× 1 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head (13) passes the ball in a game against Tuscaloosa County at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills running back Jack Lockhart (32) takes the ball to the end zone to score for the Rebels in a game against Tuscaloosa County at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills defensive back Grant Downey (4) fumbles the ball on the return in a game against Tuscaloosa County at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills kicker Carter Shirley (95) kicks the extra point following a touchdown in a game against Tuscaloosa County at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills wide receiver Keown Richardson (8) scores a touchdown in a game against Tuscaloosa County at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills running back Tucker Smitha (46) catches a pass in a game against Tuscaloosa County at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills wide receiver Keown Richardson (8) catches a pass in a game against Tuscaloosa County at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills wide receiver Keown Richardson (8) runs the ball downfield in a game against Tuscaloosa County at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills defensive back Will Cox (1) holds up the ball after recovering a fumble in a game against Tuscaloosa County at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills defensive back Spence Hanna (35) pushes Tuscaloosa County wide receiver Quilen Hale (1) towards the sideline in a game against Tuscaloosa County at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills running back Jack Lockhart (32) takes the ball to the end zone to score for the Rebels in a game against Tuscaloosa County at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills defensive back Will Cox (1) lands on a loose ball in a game against Tuscaloosa County at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills running back Tucker Smitha (46) fumbles as he’s tackled by Tuscaloosa County wide receiver Mason Ray (17) in a game at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

VESTAVIA HILLS –.For the first time since 2019, the Vestavia Hills High School football team is headed to the playoffs.

The Rebels, who were tied with Tuscaloosa County for the fourth and final playoff spot entering Friday night’s game with the Wildcats, dominated from the start and came out with a 59-18 win. With the win, Vestavia Hills (5-4, 4-3 in Class 7A, Region 3) booked a date with Austin.

Austin, which has already clinched the top spot in Region 4, will host the Rebels in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 4 in Decatur.

“There has been an overwhelming community push for us to be successful,” Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans said of his team. “It’s been so rewarding and to get to this point…if you make the playoffs in this region, you’ve done something right. But it’s been a totally community-led effort, and we’re proud to represent that.”

Despite losing two fumbles in the first quarter, Vestavia Hills finished the first quarter up 21-0 with its balanced, up-tempo offensive attack. Quarterback John Paul Head led the way for the Rebels’ offense, compiling five passing touchdowns in the first half. Three of those were to Keown Richardson, who finished with 121 receiving yards. Every Richardson catch went for a touchdown. Brady Johnson and William Tonsmeire also caught touchdowns before halftime.

After Head’s five-touchdown first half, Luke Turner took most of the second-half snaps and had a touchdown of his own, a 9-yard pass to John Friloux.

Head also had 104 rushing yards on 12 attempts. Jack Lockhart was the other Rebel to eclipse the century mark on the ground, as he had 100 yards on six carries with a touchdown. Carter Shirley, who was a perfect 8-for-8 on extra points, also kicked a 37-yard field goal.

“When you have 42 seniors who care and love one another and do things the right way, it makes a difference,” Evans said. “If we’re healthy and fresh for the playoffs, look out.”

Sawyer Deerman was all over the field for Tuscaloosa County’s offense, going 3-for-6 for 47 yards under center and catching six passes from Braeden Smith for 106 yards. Smith ended the game with 109 yards on 7-of-18 with an interception to senior Grant Downey.

Kevin Riley, the junior running back for the Wildcats who has recently picked up several Power 5 offers, rushed for 58 yards off 18 attempts. Riley had a rushing touchdown, a 3-yard run in the second quarter after defensive lineman Alveontae Smith recovered a Vestavia Hills fumble and returned it to the Rebels’ 3-yard line. Isaac Rodriguez kicked a 39-yard field goal just before halftime, and Smith ran for a 1-yard touchdown to complete the Wildcats’ scoring.

Tuscaloosa County (5-4, 3-4) joins region foes Spain Park, Oak Mountain, and Chelsea in missing out on the playoffs. Ahead of Vestavia Hills in the region rankings are Hoover, Thompson and Hewitt-Trussville.

Next week, Vestavia Hills travels to Class 6A Helena for its final regular season game before playoffs begin.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.