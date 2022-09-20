HS sports recap: Rebels football earns region win

× Expand Laura Chramer 220826 Spain Park vs. Vestavia Hills football Vestavia Hills kicker Carter Shirley (95) is patted on the head by John Paul Head (13) after a successful field goal attempt during a football game versus Spain Park at Jaguar Stadium on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. The Rebels beat the Jaguars, 36-7. Photo by Laura Chramer

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team pulled away in the second half last Friday for a 36-7 win over Spain Park. Click here for the full story of the game.

The Rebels take their open date this week before returning to action Sept. 30.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team kept up its strong play last week, playing six matches in a busy week and winning five of them.

On Tuesday, the Rebels blew past Tuscaloosa County 3-0 in an area match, before coming right back the next night and outlasting Hoover in five sets to earn another area win.

Over the weekend, the Rebels traveled to Panama City, Florida, for a tournament. On Friday, they beat Archbishop McCarthy (Fla.) 2-1 before falling to Cherokee (Ga.) 2-0. They beat a pair of teams from Georgia, Lee County and Hebron Christian, 2-0 on Saturday.

Savannah Gann had 85 kills and 45 digs to lead the team for the week, while Audrey Vielguth led the defense with 86 digs. Kate Kaiser directed the offense with 161 assists.

Notably, Gann notched an impressive 30 kills in the big win over Hoover. She was also listed by VolleyballMag.com for her impressive showing the week prior in the Auburn tournament.

The Rebels are now 24-6 on the season. This week, the Rebels travel to Thompson on Tuesday for an area match, then head to Fort Payne for a tri-match Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country team competed in the Oak Mountain Invitational at Heardmont Park on Saturday. The boys team had some solid performances, putting three racers in the top 20. John Hayes finished 13th, Drew Morris placed 14th and Mason Thompson finished 20th. He was followed closely by Alex Cassimus in 21st. Elizabeth Gannon was 18th to lead the way for the girls.

