Rebels dominate 2nd half, topple Spain Park

HOOVER -- It was only the midpoint of the season, but Vestavia Hills High School coach Robert Evans thought of Friday’s tilt against Spain Park as a playoff game.

The Rebels built off a hot start to the third quarter, winning big 36-7 on the Jaguars’ home field to stay alive, so to speak.

Both teams entered the game 0-2 in Class 7A, Region 3 play. With the win, Vestavia is now 2-3, 1-2 in region, and Spain Park dropped to 1-4, 0-3.

"Winner continues to control their destiny,” Evans said. "Loser now needs help and has to win out. We understood the stakes and they did, too.”

“(Spain Park head coach) Tim (Vakakes)’s doing a great job here and you can tell they’re going to be a program to be reckoned with these next few years. But our guys responded at halftime. We played not to lose in the first half. We came out in the second half and cut it loose, playing the style we wanted to play and kind of won going away.”

Vestavia only got three field goals in the first half on kicks of 36, 23 and 22 yards from Carter Shirley. Shirley, a sophomore who plays soccer in Major League Soccer’s MLS Next program, forced a fumble on a kickoff return that led to the second field goal.

"He taught himself how to kick this summer and he’s been outstanding,” Evans said. "He caused the fumble tonight, so he’s going to get some production points. I don’t think he’s ever made a tackle in his life, but he caused a big fumble and we got points off a turnover.”

The third quarter was all Vestavia. Grant Downey intercepted a pass on the second play, and John Paul Head scored on an 11-yard run. Head scored on a 12-yard run on the next drive, and the Rebels went ahead 30-0 just six minutes into the third when Jordan Ross, a junior with SEC football offers, stripped Spain Park quarterback Evan Smallwood of the ball and recovered it in the end zone.

"We needed a stop, a score and separation,” Evans said. "Any time you let teams hang around, bad things tend to happen.”

Spain Park got a score on a 7-yard run from Damarai Shanks, but Vestavia recovered the onside kick and William Tonsmeire capped the scoring on a 51-yard run.

After the game, Vestavia presented defensive coordinator Shawn Raney with the game ball. Raney was the Jags’ head coach for nine seasons before resigning after last year.

"It was special for him,” Ross said. “He wanted to win and we came out and balled out for him.”

Head was back at quarterback for Vestavia after missing last week’s close loss to Hoover with a concussion. He went 11-of-25 for 108 yards and rushed for 104 yards on 15 carries. Tonsmeire, a freshman, rushed for 108 yards on 14 carries.

"Last week, it was hard for me to watch,” Head said. "I had more anxiety on the sidelines than I did playing.”

The Jaguars ran just 21 plays in the first half to Vestavia’s 55, but had more success in the second half. Smallwood went 14-of 26 for-126 yards, but threw two interceptions and Vestavia’s defensive line, including Ross and Andrew Sykes, had pressure on him all night.

"It went wrong from the beginning,” Vakakes said. "I’ve got to do a better job of getting these kids ready and that’s on me.”

Both teams are off next week and return to Class 7A, Region 3 play in two weeks. Vestavia will host Chelsea and Spain Park will host Tuscaloosa County.

