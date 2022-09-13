HS sports recap: Rebels volleyball wins Auburn tournament

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Savannah Gann (20) spikes the ball at the net during the Juanita Boddie volleyball tournament at the Finley Center on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

FOOTBALL

Last Thursday, the Vestavia Hills football team fell to Hoover in the annual rivalry contest. Click here for the story of the game.

This Friday, the Rebels head to Spain Park for a big Class 7A, Region 3 game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team won the Auburn First Serve tournament last weekend, winning all four of its matches. The Rebels knocked off Harris County and Shaw out of Georgia, then beat Montgomery Catholic and Auburn to seal the title.

Savannah Gann led the way with 52 kills and 25 digs over the four matches. In the match against Auburn, she registered a double-double with 12 kills and 15 digs in the 2-1 win over the tournament host. Adding to the well-balanced attack was 8 kills from freshman Millie Burgess, 7 kills from sophomore Jordan Madsen and 4 kills on just 9 swings from junior Grace Mehrer.

The Rebels are now 19-5 on the year and host Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday and Hoover on Wednesday in area matches. The Rebels head to Florida for another tournament this weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country team competed in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational last Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park, the same course the state meet is held on. The Rebels impressed, putting a runner on the podium in the boys and girls races.

On the boys side, Henry Strand led the charge, running to third place and finishing the 5k in 15:37. Alex Leath was 15th overall, while Jackson Mize (23rd) and Mitchell Schaaf (28th) also got in the top 30.

Claire Spooner was the best Rebels girl, crossing the line second with a blistering time of 18:37. Riley Zeanah, Kaitlyn Wende, Kendall Feild, Jasmine Zhang and Angela Zhang finished in 34th-38th consecutively.

