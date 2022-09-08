Rebels falter late in loss at Hoover

× 1 of 40 Expand Vestavia Hills wide receiver Keown Richardson (8) tacks on yards after a completion during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 2 of 40 Expand Vestavia Hills defensive end Andrew Sykes (94) wraps up Hoover running back LaMarion McCammon (3) during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 3 of 40 Expand Vestavia Hills Quarterback Luke Turner (9) is pressured by Hoover defensive back Keith Christein (2) during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 4 of 40 Expand Hoover offensive lineman Ethan Hubbard (72) leads the blocking for Hoover running back Ahamari Williams (1) during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 5 of 40 Expand Hoover defensive back Chris Lawter (47) races downfield after an interception during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 6 of 40 Expand Vestavia Hills running back William Tonsmeire (1) sprints for the endzone during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 7 of 40 Expand Hoover defensive back Harrison Spurling (20) brings down Vestavia Hills running back Tucker Smitha (46) during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 8 of 40 Expand Hoover wide receiver Freddie Dunson (2) picks up big yardage during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 9 of 40 Expand Vestavia Hills Quarterback Luke Turner (9) throws a pass during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 10 of 40 Expand Vestavia Hills running back Tucker Smitha (46) catches a pass during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 11 of 40 Expand Vestavia Hills kicker Carter Shirley (95) attempts a PAT during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 12 of 40 Expand Hoover quarterback Brewer Smith (16) hands the ball off to Hoover running back Ahamari Williams (1) during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 13 of 40 Expand Hoover quarterback Brewer Smith (16) evades a tackler during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 14 of 40 Expand Vestavia Hills defensive end Andrew Sykes (94) and Vestavia Hills linebacker Houston Owen (18) combine to bring down Hoover running back Ahamari Williams (1) during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 15 of 40 Expand Hoover defensive back DJ Estes (5) brings down Vestavia Hills Quarterback Luke Turner (9) during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 16 of 40 Expand Hoover defensive lineman Micah Hampton (41) and Hoover linebacker Bradley Shaw (7) bring down Vestavia Hills running back William Tonsmeire (1) during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 17 of 40 Expand Hoover defensive back Keith Christein (2) makes a shoestring tackle on Vestavia Hills wide receiver Keown Richardson (8) during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 18 of 40 Expand Hoover defensive lineman Jordan Norman (4) and Hoover defensive lineman Andrew Parrish (44) team up to stop a Vestavia ball carrier during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 19 of 40 Expand Hoover defensive back Keith Christein (2) attempts to bring down Vestavia Hills wide receiver Keown Richardson (8) during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 20 of 40 Expand Hoover defensive back Devan Carlisle (12) wraps up Vestavia Hills wide receiver Cooper Mollison (11) during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 21 of 40 Expand Hoover defensive lineman Jordan Norman (4) just misses a sack on Vestavia Hills Quarterback Luke Turner (9) during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 22 of 40 Expand Hoover defensive back DJ Estes (5) and Hoover defensive lineman Jordan Norman (4) team up to bring down Vestavia Hills running back William Tonsmeire (1) during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 23 of 40 Expand Hoover running back Ahamari Williams (1) carries the ball while his brother Hoover running back Kamal Amerson (26) blocks during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 24 of 40 Expand Hoover defensive back Jay Avery (3) returns an interception during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 25 of 40 Expand Hoover running back Ahamari Williams (1) looks for open field during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 26 of 40 Expand Vestavia players get ready prior to a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 27 of 40 Expand Vestavia fans during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 28 of 40 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) looks for running room after grabbing a pass during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 29 of 40 Expand Hoover wide receiver KJ Law (4) is brought down after a short gain by Vestavia Hills linebacker Jacob Watson (42) during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 30 of 40 Expand Hoover defensive lineman Andrew Parrish (44) tackles Vestavia Hills Quarterback Luke Turner (9) during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 31 of 40 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 32 of 40 Expand The Vestavia Hills High School band performs at halftime during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 33 of 40 Expand The Vestavia Hills High School band performs at halftime during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 34 of 40 Expand Hoover running back Ahamari Williams (1) breaks through the line for a nice gain during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 35 of 40 Expand A Hoover defender shuts down Vestavia Hills wide receiver Keown Richardson (8) after a pass completion during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 36 of 40 Expand Vestavia Hills wide receiver Keown Richardson (8) looks for a receiver during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 37 of 40 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 38 of 40 Expand Hoover wide receiver KJ Law (4) looks for yardage after grabbing a pass during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 39 of 40 Expand Hoover defensive back Jay Avery (3) comes up with a pick during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 40 of 40 Expand Hoover running back Kamal Amerson (26) sprints for the endzone during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson. Prev Next

HOOVER – The first three quarters largely belonged to the Vestavia Hills High School football team.

But the final one was thoroughly claimed by Hoover on Thursday night, as the Bucs scored twice in the final frame to overtake rival Vestavia Hills 20-14 at the Hoover Met in a Class 7A, Region 3 clash.

“I liked our guts tonight. I thought they played with a lot of character and with a lot of guts,” Hoover head coach Wade Waldrop said of his squad.

Hoover (3-1, 2-0 in region) struggled to get anything going on offense over the first three quarters, but a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter made that point moot by the final whistle.

The Bucs were pinned back at their own 15-yard line early in the fourth and went to work. A steady diet of runs and quick passes led to Kamal Amerson’s 7-yard touchdown run with 7:26 to play, tying the game at 14-14.

Hoover’s defense forced a turnover on downs thanks to Michael Nixon’s fourth-down sack, and the offense went to work once more. The biggest play of the drive was a 16-yard ball from Brewer Smith to KJ Law on the first play. Nine plays later, Lamarion McCammon took a direct snap and bounced into the end zone from 5 yards out to make it 20-14 with 1:16 to go.

Vestavia Hills (1-3, 0-2) got as far as midfield before time expired.

“The offense stayed together all night and made the two drives they had to make to win the football game,” Waldrop said. “I’m proud of the team effort, the team win, and hopefully we can pick up where we left off tonight on offense, as we move into next week and go on the road.”

The Bucs showed their backfield depth over the course of the game. McCammon and Amerson had big touchdown runs in the final quarter, while Ahamari Williams led the team with 53 rushing yards on 17 carries. He also caught a touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Hoover managed just 64 total yards in the first half, as Vestavia Hills seized the momentum from the opening kickoff.

The Rebels elected to defer its choice to the second half, a contrast to what first-year coach Robert Evans has shown in his first few games, but had a trick up their sleeve. A perfectly-executed onside kick was recovered, and the Rebels went 44 yards in nine plays, scoring on a Houston Owen 1-yard run to take an early 7-0 lead.

Vestavia got in scoring position again on its next drive, but missed a field goal. The Bucs got their first break early in the second quarter, as Jay Avery intercepted a pass that bounced off a diving Vestavia receiver’s arms. Avery returned the ball all the way to the 12-yard line, and Williams hauled in a 6-yard floating pass from Smith a few plays later to make it 7-7.

“We dominated the first half,” Evans said. “If not for the turnover, it’s 10-0, 17-0, but that’s football. You get turnovers and they capitalized.”

Outside of the touchdown through the first three quarters, Hoover’s offense punted five times, turned the ball over on downs once and was intercepted once by Vestavia’s Samuel Hanson. But a banged-up Rebels defense wore down in the final quarter, and the Bucs put the game away.

“It would’ve been easy tonight for the defense to get very frustrated with the offense,” Waldrop said. “At halftime, they were encouraging our offensive players. That’s part of being a good team and that’s a step we made from last week.”

Both defenses played well, with Hoover only outgaining Vestavia 250-214. Clay Barnes led the Rebels with 7.5 tackles on the night. Chaleb Powell, Nixon and Jamar Jones all had key sacks for the Bucs as well.

Vestavia Hills reclaimed the lead midway through the third quarter, as William Tonsmeire caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Luke Turner, playing in John Paul Head’s stead. Head suffered an injury against Thompson last week and was unavailable.

Turner played well, though, completing 24-of-41 passes for 184 yards. Tucker Smitha led the way for the Rebels, with 77 yards on six grabs. Keown Richardson hauled in eight passes for 34 yards. Tonsmeire was the game’s leading rusher, gaining 54 yards on 18 carries in addition to his touchdown grab.

Smith finished 15-of-26 for 133 yards for Hoover, with Jordan Woolen finishing with 40 yards and Law grabbing four passes for 32 yards.

Next week, both teams play in key region matchups once again. Hoover travels to Hewitt-Trussville, while Vestavia Hills heads to Spain Park.

“We’ve got to be fresh,” Evans said. We’ve got the extra day of prep and so do they. The loser of that game is on the outside looking in [of the playoff race], the way things are shaking out. It’ll be a high stakes game again, three weeks in a row.”

