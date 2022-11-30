Schneider Electric provides facilities report to BOE

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills High School.

Several HVAC systems and roofs will need to be replaced throughout Vestavia Hills City Schools over the next few years, according to a report from a third-party evaluator.

Schneider Electric, which is performing an energy audit and examining the schools’ facilities, told the Vestavia Hills Board of Education at the Oct. 24 meeting that of five priorities they identified, “major” HVAC needs topped the list, with HVAC systems needing replacement at a majority of schools, except for Pizitz Middle School and Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge, which have new systems.

The roofs at Vestavia Hills Elementary East, Vestavia Hills Elementary West and Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge also need to be replaced, a representative from the company said. Other priorities identified by the company include upgrading operational efficiency, creating “healthy and productive learning environments” and improving “student enrichment and community engagement.”

Lighting throughout the district is currently being upgraded and a new, centralized operational system is being installed at the high school, allowing operators to control the entire building’s energy settings from one location. The chiller at the high school is also being replaced.

The system has owner-architect agreements in place with Lathan Associates Architects for all campuses for general facility maintenance work. The Schneider Electric plans, part of the Healthy Schools Plans project, is contingent on the 1Rebel 1Future initiative being financially supported by the community.

The upgrades are projected to save the system about $27.4 million or more during the 20-year partnership with Schneider.

The board also approved the seeking of an opinion from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall regarding the use of public funds for the 1Rebel 1Future proposal. Previously, legal exemptions allowed public funds to be spent on issues that were non-partisan and shown to be in the public interest, such as the possibility of raising additional revenues.

That exemption was outlawed during the last legislative session, and the board is now seeking additional information from the attorney general’s office on what that might mean for any potential action they might take on the 1Rebel 1Future initiative.

Superintendent Todd Freeman also updated the board on a review of the system’s STEM offerings, currently being conducted by the Southern Regional Education Board. The organization is reviewing curriculum and instruction and will provide feedback on how the system can grow and improve in the area of STEM. Freeman told the board he expects to bring a full report in February 2023.