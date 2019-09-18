Rep. Wheeler awards grants to VHCS principals

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Whit McGhee. Wheeler and VHHS principal Tyler Burgess. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Whit McGhee. Wheeler and PMS principal Chris Pennington. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Whit McGhee. Wheeler and VHEW principal Kim Hauser. Prev Next

State Representative David Wheeler recently awarded several grants of various amounts to three principals at Vestavia Hills High School, Pizitz Middle School and Vestavia Hills Elementary West.

VHHS will use it to purchase a long-throw spotlight for the school's auditorium to enhance performance and assembly lighting.

Pizitz is planning to purchase a 3D printer to enhance their science and engineering instruction.

West is planning to use the funds for multipurpose technology and teacher professional learning opportunities.

Submitted by Whit McGhee.