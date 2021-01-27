Pizitz Pirate Ambassadors raise over $2K for humane society

× Expand Photo courtesy of Aimee Farrar. Students speak with a representative from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, far right, after bringing in a roughly $2,000 check and about $1,000 worth of supplies in December.

Aimee Farrar said it was one of those “cool teacher moments” when her students, the Pizitz Pirate Ambassadors, helped raise more than $2,000 for the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, along with about $1,000 worth of necessary items for the group

“I’m so proud of the way they stepped up,” Farrar said.

The ambassadors, who serve as the hosts and hostesses for the school, took their donations to the humane society and learned about their work after taking time to visit each homeroom and speak on the school’s morning newscast to raise money, Farrar said.

The plan was created entirely by the students, and this was their first fundraiser, Farrar said. Money was collected during the week of Dec. 7-11, and the homeroom that raised the most money won a chance to skip a class, going to the cafeteria to enjoy food and play games and more, Farrar said.

In total, the money raised for the humane society was $2,022.47. Also, about $1,000 worth of dog and cat food, dog and cat treats, blankets and other items the humane society needs was also donated, Farrar said.

Farrar said she has spoken to parents who are impressed with what the students did, and said this was something the students really wanted to do.