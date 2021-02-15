Pizitz majorettes excel at Winterfest Competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Erin Hunter. Pizitz majorettes pose with their trophy after the Winterfest Competition on Jan. 30.

On Jan. 30 in Opelika, the Pizitz Middle School majorettes won first place in both middle school categories of the annual Winterfest Competition.

The girls placed first in the Middle School Half Time and Dance Twirl categories.

“These girls did a great job and are looking to compete for the first time at the state competition at Thompson High School on March 13. Go Pirates!” said their coach, Erin Hunter.

Submitted by Erin Hunter.