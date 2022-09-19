Heights Heroes Halloween Fun Run coming Oct. 15

This year’s Heights Heroes Halloween Fun Run will be held Oct. 15, with the annual event set to benefit Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights through special projects grants, submitted twice each year.

The family-friendly fun run is one mile and VHECH students are automatically registered for heroes races and the fun run. The cost for non-students is $20 and includes post-race fun, according to the race website, https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/HeightsHeroesHalloweenFunRun.

Strollers and pets are welcome and costumes are encouraged. Prizes will be given for the best costume and there will also be live music, face painting, inflatable slides and carnival games, plus an opportunity to “trick or treat” with local businesses. Local band “The Basement” will provide the night’s entertainment.

The Heights Heroes Halloween Fun Run is open to everyone, and t-shirts are available for purchase separately.