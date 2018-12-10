Girls on the Run Team finishes season with Magic City 5K

× Expand Submitted by Whit McGee Caption: The Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights Girls on the Run team finished their 2018 season with the Magic City 5K.

Congratulations to the fall 2018 Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights Girls on the Run team.

Over a period of 10 weeks, girls in the third through fifth grade participate in an after-school program that encourages positive emotional, social, mental and physical development.

Throughout the season, the girls maded new friends, built their confidence and celebrate all that makes them unique. The season concluded Sunday, Nov. 18 with the girls’ participation in the Magic City 5K. Crossing the finish line is a defining moment when the girls realize that even the seemingly impossible is possible.

Submitted by Whit McGee