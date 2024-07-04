Vestavia Hills' Sharon Pitts crowned Ms. Senior Alabama 2024

× Expand Photo courtesy of Holli Hobbs Photography Ms. Senior Vestavia Sharon Pitts is crowned Ms. Senior Alabama at the Daphne Civic Center in Daphne, Alabama, on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Vestavia Hills resident Sharon Pitts recently was crowned Ms. Senior Alabama 2024.

Pitts, who is retired from Regions Bank after 35 years of service in human resources, was named the winner among 14 candidates ages 60-69 across the state in a competition held June 1 at the Daphne Civic Center.

Others in the top five included first runner-up Ms. Senior Gulf Shores Cheryl Ritchie, second runner-up Ms Senior Daphne Lori Cox, third runner-up Ms. Senior Fairhope Cindy Kozlowski and fourth runner-up Ms. Senior St. Clair County Cindy Pounds.

Pitts also recently was selected as one of the top 50 over 50 in Alabama by Positive Maturity and is scheduled to be recognized in a celebration at The Club in Birmingham on July 25.

Ms. Senior Alabama is a nonprofit senior women’s organization encouraging women ages 60 and above that they all have a purpose and to get involved in public service across the state. Pitts is available for speaking engagements.

Women from Vestavia Hills now have won Ms. Senior Alabama 2024, Miss Alabama 2024 and Miss Alabama USA 2024.

For more information about Ms. Senior Alabama, go to mssenioralabama.com.