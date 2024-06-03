Vestavia's Westhoven crowned Miss Alabama USA 2024

× Expand Photo from Miss Alabama USA website Diane Westhoven, a 21-year-old senior at Auburn University from Vestavia Hills, Alabama, is crowned Miss Alabama USA 2024 at the Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Diane Westhoven, a 21-year-old student at Auburn University from Vestavia Hills, on Saturday night was crowned Miss Alabama USA 2024.

Westhoven, who is a senior majoring in psychology, won from among 34 women competing for the title at the Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University. She was competing as Miss Southern Plains and now will go on to compete in the Miss USA competition.

“Words cannot begin to describe this moment,” Westhoven said on her Instagram page. “I am overcome with joy, as I have the opportunity to represent Alabama as your Miss Alabama USA 2024! The chance to serve Alabama is one I have always dreamed of, and I can't wait to begin. Through dedication, drive and persistence, I know I am the strongest version of myself, ready for this next chapter of my life. The Lord’s timing is perfect, and I am beyond ready to see all this year will hold.”

Westhoven is on a career path to become a physician assistant, according to the Miss Alabama USA website.

“Through this career, she hopes to become an effective counselor to young women, making a positive impact on their total health,” the website said. “As Miss Alabama USA, Diane hopes to inspire and empower others to live life to the fullest by encouraging clean eating, exercise and work-life balance. She plans to implement workshops for the next generation to teach skills imperative to developing and maintaining this lifestyle.”

Westhoven competed in the Miss Alabama USA competition as Miss Southern Plains last year as well and was second runner-up last year.