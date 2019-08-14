New kiosk added to McCallum Nature Trail at McCallum Park

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Michael Moore. Pictured, left to right: Leigh Belcher, Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Foundation; Graham Moore, Eagle Scout candidate with Troop 4 in Vestavia Hills; and Dr. Scotty McCallum, former Vestavia Hills Mayor and McCallum Park namesake.

On Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, the final touches were completed on the new McCallum Nature Trail kiosk at McCallum Park. The kiosk was constructed as part of the Eagle Scout project of Graham Moore.

Under the guidance of Vestavia Hills Parks & Recreation’s Jason Burnett, the project included enhancing the entrance to the trail by clearing the overgrown underbrush and kudzu, installing landscaping timbers and spreading gravel, and designing and constructing the trail-head kiosk.

McCallum Nature Trail follows Shades Creek for about half a mile and provides a level-improved pathway rated as "easy."

The project was made possible by contributions and support of: Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Foundation, Greg Hansen Landscape Architects, Bill Meadows of Meadows Homes, Melvin & Deborah Oakley, Will & Kate Oakley, Dwight & Bobbi Oldham, Mark & Kim Moore, Matt & Bebe Moore, Walt & Kay Barnes, Woody & Cynthia Oakley, Doug & Charlotte Hoy, Vernon & Betty Oakley, Charles & Kim Blackmon, and Chad Trull of High Five Dental.

“I hope the McCallum Nature Trail kiosk will enhance people’s use of the park with a great place for a rest or stretching before a run and checking the bulletin board for park announcements for bird watching and other nature sightings,” Graham Moore said.

Submitted by Michael Moore.