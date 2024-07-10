Get to Know: Artist Laura Ann Daly

×

Get to Know: Laura Ann Daly

Laura Ann Daly is an art teacher at Pizitz Middle School and product designer for a gift shop.

Q: What are some of your influences?

A: Some things that influence and inspire me are vintage design. I love old wallpaper. I love Chinoiserie. I also love costuming and fashion, and as far as artwork goes, I love artwork that tells a story. I love Marc Chagall paintings, and I also love Frida Kahlo. And then I also love just large, abstract work. I love Helen Frankenthaler. She's one of my favorites.

Q: When did you first discover you had a talent for this?

A: I’ve loved making art for as long as I can remember. My mother was an artist as well, so we always grew up with art supplies and crafts and things around. So I just always loved making art and being an artist.

Q: Where can people see your work?

A: I own a small company with my sisters. It’s called Over the Moon Gift. We also have a sorority line called Over the Moon Greek, and I design all the artwork for our products. I’m also an art teacher at Pizitz Middle School, so you can pop in and see me teaching classes there.

Q: What’s something interesting about you that people might not know?

A: I actually grew wanting to be a fashion designer, and when I was in college, I was actually able to intern with Michael Kors in New York City. It was such a fun and wonderful experience.