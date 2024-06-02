Vestavia Hills Mayor's Minute — June 2024

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ashley Curry Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry

This past month, I attended the Vestavia Hills High School graduation. As always, I am extremely proud of our students’ accomplishments. The number of scholarships received and the dollar value of scholarship offers is astounding. I have no doubt that these students will be prepared for the career paths that they choose. It could be college, military service, trade schools or any number of career development programs. I wish the best in their future endeavors.

This June, there are a number of interesting nationally recognized days. For instance, for the month of June you can celebrate National Iced Tea Month, National Dairy Month or National Camping Month.

Or you can celebrate other occasions for a particular day in June:

June 1 — National Say Something Nice Day

June 4 — National Hug Your Cat Day

June 8 — National Doll Day (give a doll to someone special)

These are all notable things to remember and celebrate, but I was disappointed that there was no mention or recognition for June 6 regarding our World War II military liberation of Europe. On June 6, 1944, the Allied invasion of Normandy, often referred to as D-Day, began the liberation of France and the rest of Western Europe and laid the foundation for the Allied victory in Europe.

We should never forget that over 10,000 Allied military personnel paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom in Europe. As you have your iced tea, say something nice to someone or buy a doll for someone, remember June 6 for our veterans.

Ashley Curry