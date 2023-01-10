Wald Park to be completed early summer, consultant says

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Improvement efforts continue near Wald Park on Dec. 15.

Raynor Boles with TCU Consulting said the final phase of renovations to Wald Park should be complete sometime early this summer.

Boles gave an update to the Vestavia Hills City Council on Jan. 9. Pipes were installed in early January with other work progressing on building retaining walls and preparing for the final components of the plan, which includes the addition of six tennis courts, six pickleball courts, more than 100 parking spaces, a dog park and a walking trail.

Also at the meeting, council members Kimberly Cook and Rusty Weaver spoke about the threat to Vestavia Hills residents from the landfill fire in Moody, located in St. Clair County. Cook said she is following reports about air quality and water quality, which could make its way down to Vestavia, most notably Liberty Park residents. Cook said her understanding is that officials are testing for chemicals and more possible effects to the area’s water supply.

Weaver said while residents can rest assured that the city is doing everything they can to mitigate any impact from the fire on the city of Vestavia, they should continue contacting other leaders.

“The citizens of Vestavia, especially the Liberty Park area, need to know we’re aware of it; we’re doing everything we can. But don’t stop contacting Montgomery,” Weaver said.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management visited the site in November and December of last year, according to reporting from WBRC. According to WBRC, experts are still unsure what is burning underground, but an ADEM report “shows they found debris, scrap metal, rubbish residue, and solid waste ash,” according to local outlets.

The fire has been burning since late November and has caused concerns about air and water quality, and has prompted Trussville City Schools to cancel outdoor activities due to their proximity to the fire.

Weaver said his understanding is that there will be some need for federal help to mitigate the effects of the fire and to clean up the landfill. He said he has heard it could cost between $3 and $4 million to clean up the site.

In other news, the council approved the refunding of about $27,000 in sales taxes to Jefferson County that were remitted to the city in error. The money was collected from a Subway restaurant in Hoover but was erroneously sent to Vestavia instead of Hoover, City Manager Jeff Downes said.

The city also approved a sewer easement at Altadena Valley Park, allowing a sanitary sewer to be connected on site to serve future bathrooms. The bathrooms are part of a longer-range plan to revitalize the area by building the park, creating a “passive park” for area residents.

In his report to the council, Downes gave an update on Crosshaven Drive work, which should be completed by March. He also told the council about the numbers coming in from use of the new Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Downes said as of early January, 115 family memberships have been sold, along with 175 individual memberships, 104 senior memberships, 29 senior track-only memberships 14 non-senior track only memberships and nine city employee memberships. The city has hosted 13 non-programmed events and hosts senior luncheons, senior dance, bridge, daily Jazzercise and Tai Chi, Downes said. The city is also averaging 12-14 pickleball players daily and about 25-30 people playing basketball each day, he said.

At their next council meeting, set for Jan. 23, the council is set to vote on whether to send the request for a 9.8 mill tax increase from Vestavia Hills City Schools on to the state legislature.