VHECH hosts Taste of the Heights

Photo by Sam Chandler Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights hosted its Taste of the Heights fundraising event on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. It featured an art show, silent auction, book fair and food sampling from local vendors.

Photo by Sam Chandler Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights student Emma Jean Bailey holds her artwork that was on display at Taste of the Heights on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Photo by Sam Chandler Parents Katy, back left, and Camille, back right, Leprince pose with children Julia Kate, front left, and Paul at Taste of the Heights on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Photo by Sam Chandler Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights student Noah Merchant sits next to his artwork that was on display at Taste of the Heights on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Photo by Sam Chandler Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights students Jordan, left, and Jasmine Lamptey show off their artwork that was on display at Taste of the Heights on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Photo by Sam Chandler Cowfish employees Troy Harrington, left, and Jose Casimir work the Taste of the Heights event at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Photo by Sam Chandler Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint employees (from left to right) Daniel Mulroy, Jin Sobera and Landyn Taylor work the Taste of the Heights event at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights held its fifth annual Taste of the Heights event on Tuesday, April 16.

The fundraiser featured an art show, silent auction, book fair and food sampling from local restaurants, including Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint, Cowfish and Zaxby's.

Cahaba Heights students have been working on art projects throughout the school year, according to art teacher Katie Hicks. Tuesday's event gave them a chance to showcase their work.

Hundreds of student-produced pieces filled the school's gymnasium and were available for purchase. Proceeds benefited the school.

"They're very proud to display their art and celebrate their hard work and accomplishments," Hicks said.