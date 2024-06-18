Vestavia offers Lunch Bunch Camp for kids June 24-28

The Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department is offering kids a chance to learn how to make their own meals and snacks.

On Jun 24-28, the department is having a Lunch Bunch Camp at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day.

Campers don’t need to worry about packing a lunch; lunch will be provided as part of the camp. The cost is $125 per camper.

To register, go to vhparksandrec.com/programs-camps.