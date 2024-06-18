Vestavia offers Lunch Bunch Camp for kids June 24-28

× Expand Adobe Stock Photo Family kids in white chef uniform preparing food on the kitchen Family kids in white chef uniform preparing food on the kitchen.

The Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department is offering kids a chance to learn how to make their own meals and snacks.

On Jun 24-28, the department is having a Lunch Bunch Camp at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day.

Campers don’t need to worry about packing a lunch; lunch will be provided as part of the camp. The cost is $125 per camper.

To register, go to vhparksandrec.com/programs-camps.