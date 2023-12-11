Vestavia Hills officials celebrate final phase of Wald Park reinvention

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. People play pickleball at the new pickleball courts at Wald Park on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration at the park Monday afternoon. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce holds a ribbon cutting celebration for the new pickleball and tennis courts at Wald Park on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Lyles Box, president of the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Board, speaks during a ribbon cutting celebration for the new pickleball and tennis courts at Wald Park on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry speaks during a ribbon cutting celebration for the new pickleball and tennis courts at Wald Park on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. People play tennis on the lower courts while others play pickleball at the new courts at Wald Park on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration at the park Monday afternoon. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Prev Next

Vestavia Hills officials celebrated the completion of major renovations to Wald Park on Monday with a ribbon cutting.

Mayor Ashley Curry, Parks and Recreation Board President Lyles Box, the City Council, members of the Parks and Recreation Board and members of Pickleball Vestavia Hills gathered at 2 p.m. to mark the park’s redevelopment.

The ribbon cutting marks the end of a three-phase project to “reinvent” the park with an array of new features and amenities. The improvements "bring to conclusion the efforts at Wald Park to make it the premier regional park in the area," Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes said.

The first phase of the project included leveling and grading of hundreds of tons of dirt and the creation of a site for Baumhower’s Victory Grille and Dunkin' Donuts on U.S. 31 at the base of Wald Park.

In phase two, the city added the Aquatic Complex, walking trails, athletic fields and playgrounds. The final phase included additional parking spaces, tennis and pickleball courts, a trail system and a dog park.

Also, this month the city wrapped up renovations to Altadena Park on the former Altadena Valley Country Club golf course. The improvements include additional trailhead parking and infrastructure to the park. Downes said the city anticipates opening the park to the public in early 2024.