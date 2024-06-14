Telluride to give free concert at Wald Park Friday, June 14

The band Telluride is scheduled to perform at Wald Park at 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, as part of a free concert series at the park.

City officials are encouraging people to grab a lawn chair or blanket, some snacks and their favorite people for a night of music in the park.

Telluride, which is from Birmingham, was established in 1977. Their self-titled debut album, “Telluride,” was launched during the Christmas season of 1980. In 1985, Telluride was recognized as one of the nation’s top three bands by the Miller Brewing Co., leading to a lucrative contract with RCA Records. Their single “Breaking Away” made it to No. 77 on the Billboard chart in 1985, earning praise as Alabama’s equivalent to Bob Seger by Billboard.