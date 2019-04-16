Shooting victim dies from injuries

× Expand Neal Embry Law enforcement patrol the parking lot of Chuck E. Cheese’s in Vestavia Hills on Saturday, following what police called an “accidental shooting.”

A man who accidentally shot himself and his young child Saturday died of his injuries on Monday, the Vestavia Hills Police Department confirmed on Tuesday.

Timothy Roshun Smith, 22, Birmingham, died after accidentally shooting himself in the chest in the parking lot of Chuck E. Cheese on April 13, according to a news release from VHPD. Smith was changing his child’s diaper in a car on Saturday around 3 p.m. when a gun, which was in the diaper bag, went off, striking both Smith and the child, who was shot in the leg.

The child is expected to make a full recovery, VHPD Capt. Johnny Evans said.

“This was a tragic accident and condolences from the VHPD and Vestavia Hills Fire Department go out to the family involved,” police said in a statement.