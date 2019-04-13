Accidental shooting leaves two injured outside Chuck E. Cheese’s

× Expand Neal Embry Law enforcement patrol the parking lot of Chuck E. Cheese’s in Vestavia Hills on Saturday, following what police called an “accidental shooting.”

An accidental shooting in a vehicle in the Vestavia Hills’ Chuck E. Cheese’s parking lot sent a child to Children’s Hospital and a man to UAB Hospital on Saturday afternoon.

The child was in stable condition after being struck in the leg, said Lt. Mike Keller with the Vestavia Hills Police Department. The man was in serious condition after being struck in the upper body.

Keller said the man was trying to change the child’s diaper when the gun discharged around 3 p.m., with one round hitting both the man and child. Keller said both the man and child were in the same car, but their relationship was not known. Three other people were near the car but were not injured, he said.

“Any time you’re dealing with a firearm, … don’t take anything for granted,” Keller said.

Keller said it’s unclear whether charges could be filed, or if the department would have an update on the incident later Saturday night.