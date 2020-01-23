Seniors to celebrate Valentine’s Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Perry. Guests at the New Merkel House enjoy Valentine’sDay in February 2019.

On Valentine’s Day, senior citizens in Vestavia Hills can gather at the New Merkel House in Cahaba Heights to celebrate the day.

Melanie Perry, director of the New Merkel House, said the community room will be the gathering spot, and those who attend will have an opportunity to share love stories and stories of their marriages.

Some of those who come still have their spouse, while others are widowed, she said.

Perry said the day is an opportunity for people to enjoy one another’s company, and she also bakes and decorates heart-shaped cookies. Visitors will also do word-search puzzles, trivia and learn the history of the namesake of Valentine’s Day, St. Valentine.

While there are no guest speakers in February, here are the other events taking place at the New Merkel House. For more information, call Perry at 205-967-5977, or visit the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Facebook page or the city’s website, vhal.org.

► Monday-Friday: Food and fellowship, with lunch served at 11:45 a.m.

► Wednesdays: Students from Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights join for lunch.

► Daily games at 11 a.m.

► Tuesday Tai Chi at 12:30 p.m./table games

► Tech Talk Thursdays

► Monthly nutritional education

► Feb. 11: Art with Tina Chaffin