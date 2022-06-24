Post Place to serve as Unless U’s first expansion

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. Students at Post Place, a new expansion campus of Unless U, greet Unless U Director Lindy Cleveland as they check out the new campus..

In order to better serve adults with different abilities, Unless U recently expanded and added another location called Post Place.

Unless U serves adults with developmental disabilities and provides continuing education. Post Place will continue that mission, said Post Place Director Jennifer Greer.

At Post Place, the students are provided with small group instruction focusing on academics, life skills, social skills, fine arts activities and about the “incredible love” of Jesus Christ, said Unless U Director Lindy Cleveland.

“A lot of families haven’t been able to go anywhere else,” Greer said. “They can’t find the place to meet their special needs.”

Due to the lack of available facilities and waitlists, many of these students have been at home with their families, Greer said. Having a place for them to go also gives the families time to do other things they need to do, she said.

Post Place will provide those students a place to be included and to grow, she said.

Greer, who taught at both Pizitz Middle School and Vestavia Hills High School for 20 years, is now teaching many of the same students she taught in the city school system.

“It’s an amazing opportunity,” Greer said.

Greer said the goal is also for Post Place to provide special education consulting, helping families be prepared for the future after high school.

The facility is at 2665 Hackberry Road, past the Subway on Columbiana Road.

The existing Unless U facility had a classroom for the students who will be moving to Post Place, but only 10 families could have their student in the program, Greer said. At the new location, Greer said, they’ll be able to serve at least 35 students. If students alternate days, they could serve up to 60 students, she said.

Unless U recently moved into its new building near Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, moving out of the campus of Shades Mountain Baptist Church and providing more space for its many students.

The plan is to have five classrooms at Post Place, though there will initially be two this summer. Greer said the hope is to have five qualified special education teachers, an occupational therapist and a nurse on staff.

Greer said Post Place is still looking for financial assistance to help pay for the staff and more classrooms. Families are already on a waiting list for Post Place, she said. The staff and students moved into an existing facility, but work was done to make it wheelchair accessible. The building was also updated throughout for the new tenants.

The school began June 13 and is open for post-high school students and there is no age limit, Greer said.

Having Post Place helps students achieve their goals and feel celebrated and loved, she said.

“They have dreams and aspirations as well,” Greer said.

For Greer, it is a blessing to be able to be part of what Unless U is doing.

Parents can go to unlessu.org to find more information about Unless U and Post Place.