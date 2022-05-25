I Love America Night set for June 23 at Wald Park

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. Children try to knock each other down on an inflatable during the annual I Love America Night at Wald Park on June 24, 2021.

On June 23 at 6 p.m. at Wald Park, Vestavia Hills residents can once again look forward to the festivities during the annual patriotic “I Love America Night.”

The event, now in its 40th year, will be similar to last year, said Katie Woodruff with the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. There will be a kids area sponsored by Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, booths set up by various businesses and free swimming at the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex.

Woodruff said last year, there were an estimated 5,000 people at the event.

The Shades Mountain Orchestra from Shades Mountain Baptist Church will again bring its “Pops in the Park” concert that includes patriotic music, Woodruff said. There will also be music before that concert, Woodruff said.

Fireworks will close out the evening.

I Love America Night

WHERE: Wald Park

WHEN: June 23 at 6 p.m.

COST: Free

This year’s title sponsor is McDonald’s, with presenting sponsors including Royal Automotive, Progress Bank, Standard Heating and Air, Shades Mountain Baptist Church and Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church.

Outgoing Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce President Karen Odle said the event is a great way to bring residents together.

“I Love America is one of the best events we do, as it brings the community together to celebrate our country, meet neighbors, make new friends and enjoy the beautifully renovated Wald Park,” Odle said in a statement. “It is an honor to be able to continue this tradition year after year and find new ways to enhance it. The fireworks were a huge hit last year, and we are thrilled to have them again. Thanks to our sponsors that stepped up to make this a possibility.”