Council rezones Greendale Road property for 11 new homes, accepts final Wald Park renovation bid

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. This property at 3276 Greendale Road is up for rezoning at the May 12 Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission.

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. This property at 3276 Greendale Road is up for rezoning at the May 12 Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission.

Following lengthy public discussion from both residents and council members, the Vestavia Hills City Council on July 11 rezoned 3276 Greendale Road from a medium-density residential district to a planned residential district, allowing for the construction of 11 single-family homes in the new subdivision to be named “Braxton.”

The rezoning removes minimum size restrictions on homes built on the lots, which span 2.37 acres and are owned by Sam Dariani, who was represented at the July 11 meeting by attorney Charlie Beavers.

Nearby residents and members of the council expressed concern about the density of the proposal, as well as the impact on drainage and traffic. In the end, George Pierce was the lone “no” vote on the issue.

The homes will be between 2,800 and 3,200 square feet in size, with two-car garages and a price tag in the $800,000s, Beavers said. The development also includes a gate, which raised concerns about queueing on Greendale Road. Beavers told the council the gate would be open during the day and closed only at night for security reasons.

While not in the original plans, Beavers committed at the meeting to build a sidewalk in the public right of way on Greendale Road, with another sidewalk slated for use by subdivision residents. City Clerk Rebecca Leavings said that should be enough to hold the developer to the plan.

As for drainage concerns, Vicky Marty said cutting down trees in the area to make room for the homes would only add to existing drainage problems.

“I grieve for that,” Marty said. “Those trees soak up a lot of water.”

City Engineer Christopher Brady said the development’s planned retention system will control stormwater and redirect it to the 18-inch pipe, improving the area’s drainage problems.

Robert De Buys, who lives near the development, said the planned residential district zoning allows for “ultra-dense, anything goes” development. The project does not comply with the city’s master plan, he said, and while Beavers said the development is a transition from the high-density to medium-density zoning, De Buys said that transition already exists with the Overton Manor townhomes, which are adjacent to the site.

Council member Kimberly Cook said while the property appeared “quite dense” to her, she had not heard from adjacent property owners about any concerns they had.

Residents said they had heard, not from anyone in authority, that the project was a “done deal.” Council member Rusty Weaver, who is also the liaison to the city’s planning and zoning commission, said the council does listen to the residents and that he always encourages people to come to council meetings. While the planning and zoning commission also listens to feedback, as they did for this issue, Weaver said their role is just to make a recommendation to the council.

Pierce questioned whether the property needed 11 homes and asked if it could be reduced to 8 or 10 homes.

“What’s the magic number?” Pierce said.

The council also approved a $4.25 million bid from Duncan Thompson Construction for the final phase of Wald Park renovations, which will include the addition of six tennis courts, six pickleball courts, more than 100 parking spaces, a dog park and a walking trail. The original budget for the project was about $1.8 million, but rose substantially due to supply chain issues and scope increases.

The council also extended the Cahaba Heights Entertainment District to include the new Cajun Steamer Bar and Grill, Waldo’s Chicken and Beer and future development near The Summit shopping center.

In other business, the council:

Approved a one-time bonus to retirees and beneficiaries of deceased retirees, a bonus of $2 for each month the retiree served the city. The total cost of the bonus is about $100,000 and is intended to help retirees as they battle the rising cost of inflation, said City Manager Jeff Downes.

Approved an alcohol license for Local Roots, which is opening soon at 3134 Cahaba Heights Road

Introduced a resolution appropriating an additional $66,000 for the completion of the Sicard Hollow pedestrian tunnel project, which will be discussed at the July 25 meeting