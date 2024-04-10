3rd annual KICK UP for Down Syndrome set on April 28

× Expand Image courtesy of KICK UP for Down Syndrome.

Scheduled for April 28, the Wald Park baseball fields at 1973 Merryvale Road will host the third annual KICK UP for Down Syndrome event from noon to 4 p.m.

The event offers a blend of competitive and leisure divisions, catering to various ages and abilities. Participants can engage in kickball games fostering clean competition and camaraderie, all in support of a noble cause.

Alongside the games, attendees can enjoy a vibrant atmosphere with a DJ spinning tunes for dancing, additional games, and concessions.

Teams, comprised of eight to 10 players, can register at a fee of $250 per team.

For more information, visit the website downsyndromealabama.org/kick-up-for-down-syndrome.