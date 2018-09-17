Vestavia fitness studios create first 'fitness crawl'

× Expand Photo courtesy of Club Pilates The Cahaba Fitness Crawl will include running, a Pilates Reformer workout and a CrossFit workout.

Club Pilates, CrossFit MudTown and True40 Fitness Studios have come together to put their own healthy twist on the traditional bar crawl.

On Saturday, Oct. 6, the fitness centers encourage citizens to join them in the Cahaba Fitness Crawl, a mile and a half trek from gym to gym, to get to know the community while also getting in a good workout.

“After creating a business from the ground up, it's great to collaborate with other fitness studios to further the Birmingham community. We couldn’t be more excited to bring this event to life,” said Allie Weingarten, owner and founder of True40, in a press release.

The crawl will start with a warm-up at Fig Tree Cafe that includes a live DJ, after which participants will walk or run to CrossFit Mudtown. At Mudtown, they will participate in a CrossFit workout that encompasses functional fitness training. From there, the next destination is Club Pilates, where participants will meet the Pilates Reformer machine to build core strength.

For the last stage, participants will have a low-impact workout to lengthen and tone their muscles.

According to the Facebook event page, the entire Fitness Crawl should last about an hour, but participants are encouraged to join the after-party at Fig Tree Cafe. There will be music, food and giveaways with gifts from local Birmingham businesses such as FoodBar and Lululemon.

Tickets are $30 per person and include a drink ticket to Fig Tree Cafe. Area Director for Club Pilates Liz Rodell said in a release that their goal is simple: to “unite the Birmingham community through fitness, connection and discovering part of our city by foot.”

“We hope that you will come alongside us and support us in this endeavor,” Rodell said.

The events will start at 8:30 a.m. and more information can be found on Facebook as well as the event webpage.