Youth baseball teams win GBBA titles

× 1 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of VHYB. American Legion JV State Champs 2022 Vestavia Post 911. × 2 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of VHYB. 11-12 Year Old AA - Tinsley × 3 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of VHYB. 10 Year Old A - Sewell × 4 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of VHYB. 10 Year Old AAA - Mizerany × 5 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of VHYB. 9 year old - Curry × 6 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of VHYB. 9 Year Old A - Gentry × 7 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of VHYB. 7 Year Old AA - Loudermilk × 8 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of VHYB. 7 Year Old A - Weinacker. × 9 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of VHYB. 6 year old Single A - Day × 10 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of VHYB. 6 year old Double A - Guin × 11 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of VHYB. 7 Year Old AAA - Allison Prev Next

Several youth baseball teams in Vestavia Hills won championships in their respective GBBAdivisions over the summer.

Here is a list of those winning squads:

American Legion JV

6-year-old Single A (Coach Day)

6-year-old Double A (Coach Guin)

7-year-old Single A (Coach Weinacker)

7-year-old Double A (Coach Loudermilk)

7-year-old Triple A (Coach Allison)

9-year-old Single A (Coach Gentry)

9-year-old Double A (Coach Curry)

10-year-old Single A (Coach Sewell)

10-year-old Triple A (Coach Mizerany)

11- and 12-year-old Double A (Coach Tinsley)