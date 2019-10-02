Week 6 Football Primer: Rebels head to Trussville

× Expand Sarah Finnegan VHHS vs Shades valley Football 2019 Chandler Merrill (37) runs the ball during a game between Shades Valley and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills.

Here's a look at some of the local high school football games this week.

Vestavia Hills (4-1) at Hewitt-Trussville (4-2)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Husky Field at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville defeated Huffman 34-21. Vestavia Hills shut out Shades Valley 17-0.

What to watch: Both teams rebounded from disappointing losses with methodical victories last week. Hewitt-Trussville has been hampered by injuries all season, while Vestavia Hills’ loss to Mountain Brook appears to be only a small bump in the road.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville ran away from Vestavia Hills in a 41-6 win on Oct. 5, 2018. Hewitt has won the last two meetings after losing the first 12.

What it means: If Hewitt-Trussville has any hopes of returning to the playoffs in tough Region 3, the Huskies will likely need a win on Friday.

Hoover (4-1) at Tuscaloosa County (0-5)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Thursday, Oct. 3

: Thursday, Oct. 3 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Both teams took their open week.

What to watch: This Thursday night matchup should present Hoover with a chance to handle its business and notch another region victory.

Last meeting: Hoover cruised past Tuscaloosa County 35-7 on Oct. 5, 2018. The Bucs have allowed County a combined 17 points in the last four meetings.

What it means: In a tough region, Hoover needs to keep pace with Thompson and Mountain Brook, who entered the week unbeaten.

Oak Mountain (2-3) at Mountain Brook (5-0)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Oak Mountain beat Pelham 21-7. Mountain Brook took its open week.

What to watch: Mountain Brook is off to another strong start, ripping off five wins to begin the season. The Spartans’ matchup with Oak Mountain is always a physical affair between two teams who would love nothing more than to run the ball the majority of the time. Oak Mountain’s defense played much better last week after three shaky performances in region play.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook shut out Oak Mountain 21-0 on Oct. 4, 2018. Mountain Brook has won the last three meetings between the schools.

What it means: Mountain Brook is attempting to keep pace atop the region with Thompson, while Oak Mountain will be virtually eliminated from playoff contention with a loss.

John Carroll (2-4) at Briarwood (3-2)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: John Carroll fell to Fultondale 21-20 in overtime. Briarwood beat Hartselle 21-10.

What to watch: It’s a matchup of teams trending in opposite directions. Briarwood has recovered from a pair of losses at the beginning of the year and has reeled off three straight wins. John Carroll has dropped four straight after winning its first two contests.

Last meeting: Briarwood raced past John Carroll 42-12 on Oct. 5, 2018. The Lions lead the all-time series 10-3 and have won the last nine.

What it means: Briarwood is one of four teams in Region 4 within a game of first place.

Chelsea (4-1) at Helena (4-1)

Class 6A, Region 5 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Helena High School

Last week: Chelsea took its open week. Helena beat Southside-Gadsden 61-10.

What to watch: At the beginning of the year, not many pegged Chelsea and Helena to be the last two unbeaten teams in Region 5, but both have been stellar so far.

Last meeting: Helena beat Chelsea for the first time on Oct. 4, 2018, knocking off the Hornets 28-21. Chelsea won the first four meetings between the teams.

What it means: The top spot in the region is on the line.

Clay-Chalkville (3-2) at Shades Valley (2-3)

Class 6A, Region 6 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Frank Nix Stadium – Shades Valley High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville took its open week. Shades Valley was shut out by Vestavia Hills 17-0.

What to watch: Both teams are coming off back-to-back losses after encouraging starts to the season. Shades Valley has scored just six combined points over the last two games, while Clay-Chalkville’s issue has been allowing too many points.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville cruised to a 31-6 win over Shades Valley on Oct. 5, 2018. Clay has won the last 11 meetings between the schools.

What it means: With Gardendale, Pinson Valley and Oxford separating themselves atop the region, this result could prove critical in determining the fourth playoff spot.

Homewood (1-4) at Minor (2-4)

Class 6A, Region 5 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Minor High School

Last week: Homewood fell to Center Point 22-21 on a late two-point conversion. Minor fell to Auburn 49-20.

What to watch: Each has dropped three non-region games in the first half of the season, but remain very much alive in region play, with both having dropped just one game, to Helena. Homewood has struggled to run the ball much of the season, and that showed in its inability to put Center Point away in the fourth quarter last week.

Last meeting: Homewood held off Minor 31-28 on Oct. 5, 2018. Homewood leads the all-time series 5-2.

What it means: The winner of this game slides into second place in the region, while the loser begins sweating its playoff hopes.

Pinson Valley (3-2) at Gardendale (6-0)

Class 6A, Region 6 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Driver Stadium – Gardendale High School

Last week: Pinson Valley took an open week. Gardendale dominated Hazel Green 35-7.

What to watch: Gardendale is off to its best start since 2002, winning its first six games and knocking off Clay-Chalkville for the first time in school history two weeks ago. Pinson Valley took its first region loss since 2016 two weeks ago as well, to Oxford.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley ran past Gardendale 42-7 on Oct. 5, 2018. Gardendale holds a 19-7 lead in the all-time series.

What it means: Both teams are in good shape when it comes to the playoff hunt, but a region title is still well within reach as well.

Spain Park (2-3) vs. Thompson (5-0)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Both teams took their open week.

What to watch: This appears to be a tough matchup for Spain Park. Thompson boasts one of the state’s top offenses, and the Jags have struggled on defense through the first half of the season. Spain Park’s offense has put up gaudy numbers in its own right, so the Jags will need to be firing on all cylinders from the get-go to have a chance.

Last meeting: Thompson beat Spain Park 35-7 on Oct. 5, 2018. Spain Park has a 9-4 lead in the all-time series.

What it means: Spain Park is currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture, and a loss in this one may close the door on its hopes to get to the postseason.