Week 10 Football Primer: Rebels conclude regular season

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Vestavia’s Landon Neese (23) runs the ball during a game between Oak Mountain and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Vestavia defeated Oak Mountain 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson

Here's a look at the local high school football games this week.

Vestavia Hills (6-3) at Huffman (2-7)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Huffman High School

Last week: Vestavia Hills cruised past Oak Mountain 31-10. Huffman fell to Clay-Chalkville 24-6.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and is looking to head into the postseason on a high note. Huffman should present an opportunity to notch a second straight win to finish the regular season.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills dominated Huffman 42-18 on Nov. 2, 2018. The Rebels hold a 14-6 edge in the series and have won the last seven in a streak dating back to 1994.

What it means: Vestavia Hills will head to James Clemens for the first round of the state playoffs next week.

Mountain Brook (7-2) at Gardendale (7-2)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Gardendale High School

Last week: Mountain Brook fell to Hoover 34-10. Gardendale fell to Oxford 31-14.

What to watch: Mountain Brook has dropped two in a row after a 7-0 start, thanks mainly to playing two of the state’s best teams in Thompson and Hoover. Gardendale began 6-0 and has dropped two of its last three.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook cruised past Gardendale 38-14 on Nov. 2, 2018. Mountain Brook holds an 8-5 lead in the all-time series and has won four of the last five.

What it means: Next week, Mountain Brook travels to Florence and Gardendale heads to Minor to begin the state playoffs.

Pinson Valley (6-2) vs. Lee-Huntsville (1-8)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 31

: Thursday, Oct. 31 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley took its second open week of the season. Lee-Huntsville was shut out by Athens 50-0.

What to watch: Pinson Valley is one of few teams in the state with a second open week during the season, and the Indians will finish off the regular season against what appears to be an inferior opponent.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley shut out Lee-Huntsville 45-0 on Nov. 2, 2018. It’s the only previous meeting between the two schools.

What it means: Like most games this week, they either serve as a playoff tune-up or a season finale. Pinson Valley will aim to use this game as a springboard for its first-round playoff game against Homewood next week.

Briarwood (8-1) at Hueytown (9-0)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hueytown High School

Last week: Briarwood concluded the region slate with a 28-18 win over Fairfield. Hueytown knocked off Paul Bryant 38-21.

What to watch: Briarwood faces perhaps its most stern test of the season against one of the top teams in Class 6A. Hueytown’s closest game this season was an eight-point win over Helena on Aug. 29. The Lions are playing well in their own right, having won each of their last seven contests after a rough start.

Last meeting: Briarwood defeated Hueytown 31-13 on Nov. 2, 2018. Briarwood has won each of the three meetings between the schools.

What it means: According to Briarwood coaches, if the Lions win, they will be the top seed from Class 5A, Region 4. A Briarwood loss would make it the second seed.

Chelsea (4-5) at Pell City (2-7)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pell City High School

Last week: Chelsea shut out Calera 28-0. Pell City was held to just a field goal in a 21-3 loss to Shades Valley.

What to watch: Chelsea showed its mettle after three straight heartbreaking losses, rebounding to dominate Calera last week and get back on track. The Hornets should get another momentum-building opportunity against a Pell City team that has totaled just three points in the last three games.

Last meeting: Pell City held off Chelsea 10-7 on Nov. 2, 2018. Pell City has won two of the three meetings in the series.

What it means: Chelsea will look for its second straight win heading into a tough first-round playoff matchup at Oxford next week.

Homewood (4-5) at Paul Bryant (6-3)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Paul Bryant High School

Last week: Homewood dominated Jackson-Olin 28-6. Paul Bryant’s three-game winning streak was snapped in a 38-21 loss to Hueytown.

What to watch: Homewood has really turned its season around. Following a 1-5 start, the Patriots have won three straight games and earned a playoff berth. They will be tested against a strong Paul Bryant team this week.

Last meeting: Homewood knocked off Paul Bryant 31-21 on Nov. 2, 2018. Homewood has won three of the four meetings between the schools.

What it means: Both teams head to the road for the first round of the playoffs next week, with Homewood heading to Pinson Valley and Paul Bryant traveling to Stanhope Elmore.

Hoover (8-1) vs. IMG Academy (8-1)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover notched a big 34-10 win over Mountain Brook. IMG Academy handled Miami Norland 35-0.

What to watch: Hoover finishes up the regular season by playing one of the top high school teams in America. The Bucs won convincingly last week after a pair of consecutive one-possession victories over rivals Spain Park and Vestavia Hills.

Last meeting: IMG Academy routed Hoover 48-7 on Nov. 2, 2018. IMG has beaten Hoover in each of the previous two meetings.

What it means: Hoover hosts Sparkman in the first round of the state playoffs next week.

Oak Mountain (3-6) vs. Pace (Fla.) [3-6]

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Vestavia Hills 31-10. Pace’s game against Gulf Breeze was rescheduled to Monday, and Pace fell 24-23.

What to watch: Oak Mountain wraps up the season against an out-of-state team. A win would give the Eagles a winning record at home on the year.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met.

What it means: Oak Mountain will look to send its seniors off the right way after failing to qualify for the postseason.

Spain Park (3-6) vs. Shades Valley (3-6)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park fell to previously winless Tuscaloosa County 42-21. Shades Valley knocked off Pell City 21-3.

What to watch: Spain Park will look to finish its season on a high note and rebound from last week’s disappointing loss. Shades Valley is a team much better than its record, having fallen victim to Class 6A, Region 6 and non-region foes such as Stanhope Elmore and Vestavia Hills.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills cruised past Shades Valley 42-10 on Nov. 1, 2018. It was the first meeting between the schools.

What it means: Neither team qualified for the postseason, so both will be looking to finish strong.

Clay-Chalkville (7-2) at Gadsden City (1-8)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Gadsden City High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville defeated Huffman 24-6. Gadsden City picked up its first win with a 17-14 triumph over Grissom.

What to watch: After its open week, Clay-Chalkville has ripped off four straight wins, including one over previously unbeaten Oxford. The Cougars have done it with a lockdown defense that has surrendered an average of 10 points per game over its last four.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville cruised past Gadsden City 45-17 on a rainy evening on Nov. 1, 2018. Gadsden City holds a 6-3 edge in the series.

What it means: Clay-Chalkville will play its fourth straight road game next week, as the Cougars head to Helena for the first round of the state playoffs.